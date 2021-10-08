Extreme Networks announces intent to acquire Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the intent to acquire a newly created entity called Ipanematech SAS ("Ipanema"), the SD-WAN division of Infovista. The acquisition will expand Extreme's market-leading ExtremeCloudä portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security solutions required to power the Infinite Enterprise.

The way people work, connect, and interact has become more fluid and highly distributed, further extending the edge of the network and in turn creating the Infinite Enterprise. Extreme's solutions power the Infinite Enterprise by leveraging a scalable cloud infrastructure to extend the connectivity required to power consumer-centric experiences anywhere and everywhere.

Ipanema's solution automatically and dynamically adjusts application traffic flows based on real-time network conditions, providing increased performance and improved quality of experience, even under diverse conditions across various types of cloud-managed WAN connectivity. Extreme plans to leverage these capabilities to establish an infinitely distributed and secure solution within the ExtremeCloud portfolio – progressing the company's position as one of the world's most advanced cloud platforms. This will add more flexibility, capability, and security when connecting locations, applications, and devices, enabling Extreme to provide the best possible experience to customers and their consumers, wherever they are in their journey toward the Infinite Enterprise.

The addition of Ipanema will establish a second technology center of excellence for Extreme in Europe and deepen the company's European customer presence. Ipanema has established partnerships with managed services providers and systems integrators across Europe to help customers implement, manage, and scale their cloud-driven SD-WAN installations. Ipanema's solutions are currently deployed in over 100,000 sites and serve more than 400 customers.

Industry Analyst Views of SD-WAN and SASE

According to a May 2021 report from IDC, the SD-WAN market grew 18.5% in 2020 to $3 billion worldwide, with the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region accounting for 27% of the market. IDC forecasts the SD-WAN market to grow 18.9% per year through 2025, with a similar growth outlook for the EMEA region. The report cites that SD-WAN remains one of the fastest growing segments of the network infrastructure market.

According to a June 2021 report from 650 Group, the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) market is expected to grow from a $2.9 billion market in 2020 to roughly $10 billion by 2025, at a five-year CAGR of 30 percent.

Transaction Details

Extreme expects that Infovista will enter into a definitive purchase agreement with Extreme for purchase and sale of €60 million (or approximately $73 million) in an all-cash deal, subject to customary adjustments. Ipanema is a privately held company, currently part of Infovista and majority owned by Private Equity firm Apax Partners with a minority stake owned by Thoma Bravo. The acquisition is expected to close in October 2021, pending works counsel consultations. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as a strategic financial advisor for Extreme Networks.

Financial Implications

Extreme expects the acquisition of Ipanema to be neutral to Non-GAAP EPS in FY22 (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022) and accretive to non-GAAP EPS in FY23 (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023).

Conference Call

