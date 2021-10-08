Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Extreme Networks announces intent to acquire Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/10/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the intent to acquire a newly created entity called Ipanematech SAS ("Ipanema"), the SD-WAN division of Infovista. The acquisition will expand Extreme's market-leading ExtremeCloudä portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security solutions required to power the Infinite Enterprise.

The way people work, connect, and interact has become more fluid and highly distributed, further extending the edge of the network and in turn creating the Infinite Enterprise. Extreme's solutions power the Infinite Enterprise by leveraging a scalable cloud infrastructure to extend the connectivity required to power consumer-centric experiences anywhere and everywhere.

Ipanema's solution automatically and dynamically adjusts application traffic flows based on real-time network conditions, providing increased performance and improved quality of experience, even under diverse conditions across various types of cloud-managed WAN connectivity. Extreme plans to leverage these capabilities to establish an infinitely distributed and secure solution within the ExtremeCloud portfolio – progressing the company's position as one of the world's most advanced cloud platforms. This will add more flexibility, capability, and security when connecting locations, applications, and devices, enabling Extreme to provide the best possible experience to customers and their consumers, wherever they are in their journey toward the Infinite Enterprise.

The addition of Ipanema will establish a second technology center of excellence for Extreme in Europe and deepen the company's European customer presence. Ipanema has established partnerships with managed services providers and systems integrators across Europe to help customers implement, manage, and scale their cloud-driven SD-WAN installations. Ipanema's solutions are currently deployed in over 100,000 sites and serve more than 400 customers.

Industry Analyst Views of SD-WAN and SASE

  • According to a May 2021 report from IDC, the SD-WAN market grew 18.5% in 2020 to $3 billion worldwide, with the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region accounting for 27% of the market. IDC forecasts the SD-WAN market to grow 18.9% per year through 2025, with a similar growth outlook for the EMEA region. The report cites that SD-WAN remains one of the fastest growing segments of the network infrastructure market.
  • According to a June 2021 report from 650 Group, the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) market is expected to grow from a $2.9 billion market in 2020 to roughly $10 billion by 2025, at a five-year CAGR of 30 percent.

Transaction Details

Extreme expects that Infovista will enter into a definitive purchase agreement with Extreme for purchase and sale of €60 million (or approximately $73 million) in an all-cash deal, subject to customary adjustments. Ipanema is a privately held company, currently part of Infovista and majority owned by Private Equity firm Apax Partners with a minority stake owned by Thoma Bravo. The acquisition is expected to close in October 2021, pending works counsel consultations. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as a strategic financial advisor for Extreme Networks.

Financial Implications

Extreme expects the acquisition of Ipanema to be neutral to Non-GAAP EPS in FY22 (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022) and accretive to non-GAAP EPS in FY23 (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023).

Conference Call

Extreme Networks will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern (5:30 a.m. Pacific) today to discuss the announcement. The conference call will be available to the public through a live audio web broadcast via the internet at http://investor.extremenetworks.com. The conference call may also be heard by dialing 1 (877) 303-9826 or 1 (224) 357-2194 from outside the U.S. Supplemental information to be discussed during the conference call will be posted at http://investor.extremenetworks.com. The encore recording will be available through August 17, 2021 on the investor section of the Extreme website, or it can be accessed by dialing 1 (855) 859-2056 or 1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. using conference ID # 6949067

Extreme Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR)
InfoVista SA

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE