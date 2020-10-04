Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

EXFO hit by both COVID-19 virus and computer virus

News Analysis Martha DeGrasse, Contributor, Light Reading 4/10/2020
Comment (0)

Test and measurement giant EXFO faced two types of viruses during its fiscal second quarter: COVID-19 shut down its Chinese factory and a computer virus disrupted its business enough to impact revenue. During its earnings call this week, EXFO said that both those problems are now behind it, although the full impact of COVID-19 is not yet known. The company said that its factory in Shenzhen, China, is fully operational now, and that its "information technology issue" has been resolved.

"A virus was detected and quickly contained at EXFO," CEO Philippe Morin said on his company's earnings call this week, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the event. "IT specialists were brought in to help to resolve the situation, and I can safely say this matter is behind us. We turned this incident into an opportunity to also firm up our IT security systems." When contacted by Light Reading, the company said it could not comment further on the topic "for security reasons."

EXFO's revenue for the quarter, ended February 29, was $55 million, in line with the projection EXFO made in late February, when it told investors the technology issue and the novel coronavirus were both impacting revenue. Previously, the company had projected revenue of at least $66 million for the quarter.

In what may be a sign of what's ahead as companies report earnings, EXFO told analysts that it cannot make any projections about future financial performance because "government-imposed lockdowns in many countries within the Americas, Europe and Asia have affected our visibility of future business."

"It will not be possible to offer revenue and earnings guidance for the foreseeable future," Morin said.

Morin did highlight two positive trends for EXFO that are related to the lockdowns. One is the need for more network bandwidth and the other is the need for EXFO's automated network monitoring solutions, since network operations centers are not fully staffed. He also described EXFO's Chinese factory as a competitive advantage, because China is currently not locked down the way many other countries are.

Morin fielded a question about his company's primary customers, the wireless carriers, by saying that investment now appears to be focused on making sure customer bandwidth needs are met.

"It is clear that there are needs now for bandwidth growth. So, they are looking at investment there," he said. "On the 5G side, I think that's still a bit too early to say if they're going to increase or delay."

Morin also told investors that EXFO is keeping a very close eye on expenses during this time, and has frozen all hiring.

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her @mardegrasse

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE