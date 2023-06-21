Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Eurobites: VEON commits to Ukraine network reconstruction

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: quantum leap for Nokia and Proximus; Nick Read turns up at EXA Infrastructure; Finland is so ready for 5G.

  • VEON, the Amsterdam-headquartered operator that used to have a strong presence in Russia before it decided to do the decent thing and pull out, is to invest $600 million through its subsidiary Kyivstar to aid the recovery of Ukraine's war-ravaged communications infrastructure over the next three years. The focus will be on ensuring the continuity of 4G coverage, though help in the fight against Russia-based cyberattacks will also be part of the package. Since the war began, VEON has already upgraded and deployed nearly 10,000 4G basestations and installed 32,000 new batteries to ensure continuity of service during energy black-outs. (See Downsized VEON looks beyond Russia for growth.)

    (Source: Timon Schneider/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Timon Schneider/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Nokia and Belgian operator Proximus say they have successfully completed Europe's first live hybrid quantum encryption trial, establishing a "quantum-safe" optical network connection using quantum key distribution (QKD) technology to encrypt and transmit data between two Belgian data centers, one in Brussels and the other in Mechelen. Apparently this is good news because in the not too distant future we will arrive at "Q-day," which is the day when quantum computers become capable of easily cracking traditional encryption schemes and, to paraphrase the boffins, all hell breaks loose.

  • Nokia has also announced it is part of a 5G private network project with Callio Pyhäjärvi, which runs one of the deepest mines in Europe – reaching a depth of 1,445 meters – in Pyhäsalmi, Finland. Edzcom, a Cellnex affiliate, is also involved. The network will eventually cover 11.5km in length and reach eight underground levels.

  • Nick Read, who stepped down as the CEO of Vodafone in December after four years following a massive slump in the company's share price during his tenure, has turned up as the new chairman of EXA Infrastructure, a data center interconnect company which describes itself as "largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America."

  • France's Orange and US-based Palo Alto Networks have joined forces to offer a managed secure access service edge (SASE) product to multinationals. The product is intended to help global companies cope with the added risks posed by the shift to cloud-based "hybrid" working.

  • Finland has come top of the European pile in a new 5G Readiness Index released by Kearney, a consultancy firm. Finland is home to Elisa, a forward-thinking operator which, along with China Mobile, Singtel and T-Mobile, is officially classed by the Index as an "Innovator." (See Finland's Elisa bucks trend of telco decline.)

  • Lyca Mobile, the UK-based mobile virtual network operator specializing in prepaid international mobile calls, has appointed Richard Schäfer as its new CEO. Schäfer has previously held high-ranking positions at Three UK, Vodafone UK, Onecom and Lebara.

  • Clop, the cybercriminals behind the recent large-scale hack that used the MOVEit file transfer software as its mode of attack, says that it does not hold the data belonging belonging to employees of the BBC, British Airways and Boots after all. As the BBC reports, staff at those companies were initially told their personal data had been compromised by last month's attack, which was thought to have affected Zellis, a UK payroll provider for the three companies.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
    See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
    Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
    Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
    Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
    NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
    Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
    Security for the Telco Cloud
    The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
    E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE