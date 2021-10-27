Sign In Register
Security

Eurobites: UK VoIP players hit by DDoS deluge

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/27/2021
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia's Nuage Networks lands SD-WAN deal in Iraq; Telecom Italia takes out digital insurance; Swisscom gets its groove on.

  • Comms Council UK, a trade body for VoIP providers, has revealed that its members have been hit by a wave of DDoS attacks over the past four weeks which, they say in a statement, "appear to be part of a coordinated extortion-focused international campaign by professional cyber criminals." The group says that it is liaising with the UK government, the National Cyber Security Centre and regulator Ofcom to pool their intelligence and hopefully get a grip on the nefarious activity. Several VoIP providers supply telecom services to critical organizations such as the police and the National Health Service, which only adds to the urgency to address the DDoS deluge.

  • Nokia's Nuage Networks has landed an SD-WAN deal with Iraqi ISP ScopeSky. Nokia promises that the deal will "deliver greater network automation, enhanced security and visibility" to ScopeSky's enterprise customers and enable it to offer cloud-based services to those who want them.

  • Telecom Italia (TIM) is hoping to tap into the digital insurance market with the launch of TIM myBroker, which offers access to home and health insurance policies for TIM customers and employees. Two insurance products are currently available, with more to be added – included some aimed at businesses containing a cybersecurity element – in due course.

  • Telefónica Tech has won the Best Enterprise Cloud Solution in The European IT & Software Excellence Awards for a project carried out for a charity in the UK. The project helped reduce IT overheads, improve security and create more flexible working for employees.

  • Swisscom is getting its groove on, announcing official partnerships with a number of established Swiss music festivals and planning to organize some of its own. Live broadcasts of the concerts will appear on its Blue TV platform.

    You gotta (Swiss) roll with it... (Source: Gurtenfestival AG, 2019)
    You gotta (Swiss) roll with it...
    (Source: Gurtenfestival AG, 2019)

  • EE, the UK mobile operator owned by BT, is introducing Microsoft 365 (basically, Microsoft Office with knobs on) as a so-called Smart Benefit for users on certain device plans. Customers opting for it will get access to Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage and beefed-up security.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

