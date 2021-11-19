"
Security

Eurobites: UK telcos face new security rules

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 11/19/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Orange get super coherent; Sky leaves its routers exposed; Liberty Global boss sounds off about UK broadband.

  • The UK government's Telecommunications (Security) Act has become law, bringing with it new powers for regulator Ofcom to fine operators up to 10% of their turnover if they don't comply with the various security-related requirements that the Act imposes upon them. Under the terms of the Act, all telecom providers will need to put in place measures to "identify and reduce the risks of security compromises," while preparing for any "future risks." They will be required to take "appropriate and proportionate action" after a security breach has occurred to mitigate damage. The Act also introduces new government powers to manage the risks posed by what it calls "high risk vendors," including the right to demand the removal of existing equipment previously sourced from such companies. (See Eurobites: UK spy chief says Huaweigate is just the start of it and Eurobites: NATO boss approves of UK's Huawei (re)review.)

  • Nokia and Orange have completed a network trial using PSE-Vs, Nokia's fifth-generation "super coherent" optics technology, which they say successfully validates Orange's ability to increase the optical capacity of its network to support 400Gbit/s services across its network. The two companies demonstrated "error-free" performance at a data rate of 600 Gbit/s over a 914km network between Paris and Biarritz, under live network conditions.

  • Security experts have lambasted Sky for taking 18 months to fix what it said was a serious flaw in some of its routers which could left them open to being hacked. As the BBC reports, Pen Test Partners found around 6 million Sky routers had a software bug that potentially allowed hackers to take control of home networks if the user had not changed the router's default admin password.

  • Liberty Global's CEO, Mike Fries, has been sounding off about the UK's wholesale broadband market, telling a conference this week that the "wholesale opportunity is ripe for the picking" while admitting that Liberty's UK arm, Virgin Media O2, wasn't planning to rush into any wholesale deals. As Reuters reports, he also had a dig at the UK's fiber altnets, opining that the "window is slowly closing" for many of them, as they lack sufficient customers to support their network buildouts and have "only a fraction of the funding they actually need."

  • Idrica, a water technology company based in Valencia, Spain, says it has developed the first 5G NR device designed specifically for the water industry. The smart meter is part of a pilot project being carried out in Valencia to assess the advantages offered by 5G NR over existing narrowband technology in real-time remote metering of drinking water consumption. Orange, Global Omnium and Fivecomm were also involved in the project.

  • Germany's ADVA has launched a sustainable supplier program as part of its drive to reduce emissions. The program involves ADVA offering financial incentives to its suppliers to meet strict criteria for minimizing the environmental impact of their goods and services.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

