Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Eurobites: UK mass alerts test sounds bum note

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Safaricom extends 5G coverage in Kenya; BT lands Scottish public sector contract; tennis coaching via a virtual Raducanu.

  • The UK government's test of its smartphone-based emergency alerts system over the weekend proved to be less than a resounding success, as the vast majority of Three's customers – and others – failed to receive their notification, which was sent using Cell Broadcast technology. Everyone with a mobile phone was supposed to receive the alert – comprising a ten-second siren noise and link to further information – although the test had caused controversy before it had even started, with some of those working with women suffering "coercive control"-type domestic abuse warning that it could create problems for those with hidden "secret" backup phones.

    (Source: Chris Howes/Wild Places Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Chris Howes/Wild Places Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Kenya's Safaricom has increased its 5G coverage to 28 towns across 21 counties. The operator has recently partnered with Huawei to set up three 5G experience centers in Nairobi to give the locals a taste of the new technology via virtual reality gaming zones and the like.

  • BT has landed a connectivity contract worth "up to" £350 million (US$435 million) with the Scottish government, which hopes to improved communications, data sharing and collaboration across more than 6,000 public sector sites, such as schools, hospitals and doctors' surgeries. The contract has been awarded within the framework of the Scottish Wide Area Network (SWAN) program.

  • Telefónica is one of the founding partners of the Enable-6G project, which, as its name suggests, aims to address the challenges that will be faced by 6G networks if and when they eventually materialize. How to protect privacy will be one of the key focus areas of the project, as will the use of software-defined networks to bolster edge-to-cloud data processing. The other organizations involved in the EU-funded initiative are the IMDEA Networks Institute, NEC and BluSpecs.

  • Italy's antitrust watchdog has blocked the use of songs copyrighted by the SIAE, the Italian society of authors and publishers, on Meta's platforms after claiming the social media giant's conduct was detrimental to competition in the market. As Reuters reports, Meta disagreed with the watchdog's decision but said it would send the SIAE another request to extend its license agreement.

  • French media conglomerate Vivendi – which currently holds a 24% stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) and owns African broadband provider GVA – saw its first-quarter revenues rise 3.3% year-over-year, to €2.29 billion ($2.52 billion), thanks largely to strong growth across its Canal+ group of companies following successful movie releases such as John Wick 4.

  • Emma Raducanu, the British tennis player who exploded onto the world stage by winning the US Open in 2021, has been doing a spot of remote coaching via the wonders of 5G. Though physically present at her training camp in Dubai, she appeared as a 3D hologram 4,000 miles away in London, giving coaching tips to aspiring young Brits as part of the Vodafone 5G promo.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
    See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
    Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
    Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
    Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
    NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
    Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
    Security for the Telco Cloud
    The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
    E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
    April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
    April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
    April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
    May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
    May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
    May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
    May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
    Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE