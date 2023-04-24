Eurobites: UK mass alerts test sounds bum note

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Safaricom extends 5G coverage in Kenya; BT lands Scottish public sector contract; tennis coaching via a virtual Raducanu.

The UK government's test of its smartphone-based emergency alerts system over the weekend proved to be less than a resounding success, as the vast majority of Three's customers – and others – failed to receive their notification, which was sent using Cell Broadcast technology. Everyone with a mobile phone was supposed to receive the alert – comprising a ten-second siren noise and link to further information – although the test had caused controversy before it had even started, with some of those working with women suffering "coercive control"-type domestic abuse warning that it could create problems for those with hidden "secret" backup phones. (Source: Chris Howes/Wild Places Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)

Kenya's Safaricom has increased its 5G coverage to 28 towns across 21 counties. The operator has recently partnered with Huawei to set up three 5G experience centers in Nairobi to give the locals a taste of the new technology via virtual reality gaming zones and the like.

BT has landed a connectivity contract worth "up to" £350 million (US$435 million) with the Scottish government, which hopes to improved communications, data sharing and collaboration across more than 6,000 public sector sites, such as schools, hospitals and doctors' surgeries. The contract has been awarded within the framework of the Scottish Wide Area Network (SWAN) program.

Telefónica is one of the founding partners of the Enable-6G project, which, as its name suggests, aims to address the challenges that will be faced by 6G networks if and when they eventually materialize. How to protect privacy will be one of the key focus areas of the project, as will the use of software-defined networks to bolster edge-to-cloud data processing. The other organizations involved in the EU-funded initiative are the IMDEA Networks Institute, NEC and BluSpecs.

Italy's antitrust watchdog has blocked the use of songs copyrighted by the SIAE, the Italian society of authors and publishers, on Meta's platforms after claiming the social media giant's conduct was detrimental to competition in the market. As Reuters reports, Meta disagreed with the watchdog's decision but said it would send the SIAE another request to extend its license agreement.

French media conglomerate Vivendi – which currently holds a 24% stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) and owns African broadband provider GVA – saw its first-quarter revenues rise 3.3% year-over-year, to €2.29 billion ($2.52 billion), thanks largely to strong growth across its Canal+ group of companies following successful movie releases such as John Wick 4.