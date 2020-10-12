Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Eurobites: Orange unpicks cybersecurity trends

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 12/10/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EE fills in Scotland's 4G notspots; Ekinops and LiveAction combine on analytics; Sequans makes LTE-M life easier.

  • New analysis from Orange's cybersecurity arm reveals that, contrary to what might be expected, the COVID-19 pandemic had comparatively little effect on the way the cyber bad guys went about their business in 2020: According to Orange Cyberdefense, cybercriminals tried to work the coronavirus angle for a short period but soon reverted to "more classic themes." Ransomware become more sophisticated, threatening their targets with public disclosure of their data as well as demanding cash to have it decrypted. Looking ahead, the Security Navigator 2021 report predicts that the widespread adoption of 5G, especially for "Industry 4.0" and smart city applications, will prompt the development of new security offerings to help prevent an Internet of Bad Things happening. Be careful out there.

  • EE, the UK mobile operator owned by BT, has teamed up with the Scottish government to bring 4G to some of Scotland's most remote locations for the first time. Strathconon, Blairmore and Reawick, way up in Scotland's dreich north, have already been connected, with a further 32 locations to follow. These sites, some of which will provide potentially life-saving connectivity for mountain rescue teams, form part of the £25 million (US$33 million) Scottish 4G Infill program (S4GI).

  • Ekinops, the France-based optical transport company, has teamed up with analytics outfit LiveAction to offer service providers network performance analytics and "value-added services" through a combined routing product. Belgium's Proximus is already a user of the combined effort on its "Explore" MPLS service.

  • Sequans Communications has introduced an LTE IoT module which it says offers device makers a "quick and easy" way to connecting their IoT devices to the Orange LTE-M network. The Monarch GMS01Q module is based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform and includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and Sequans' Single-SKU technology to support LTE bands worldwide for universal roaming.

  • Colt Technology Services is extending its collaboration with Equinix, introducing connectivity to Equinix Fabric, which will allow enterprises to connect in near real time to their own premises – through the Colt IQ Network footprint of 29,000 on-net buildings – from the Equinix platform.

  • Telia's cloud-based ACE customer care platform has been chosen by Nordic insurance company Gjensidige for its customer services operations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The five-year agreement includes Telia providing professional services to support Gjensidige in developing the customer service offering over time.

  • Perth & Kinross Council in Scotland has chosen SSE Enterprise Telecoms to construct a 19km fiber network to help boost economic activity in the region. Educational institutions, council buildings, leisure centers, care homes and residential homes will all benefit from the project, which will build on SSE's established regional network infrastructure using 5.4km of physical infrastructure access (PIA) ducts as well as 3.9km of existing Perth & Kinross Council assets.

  • Glasgow-based Vector Photonics has become the 645th company to join the European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC). EPIC'S membership spans several industry sectors, including fiber optics and optical components. Earlier this week Vector announced the development of its PCSEL-based, 1310nm/25G chip, which is specifically targeted at data centers.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
    December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
    December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
    December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
    December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
    December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
    Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
    Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
    '5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
    Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
    Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE