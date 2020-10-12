Eurobites: Orange unpicks cybersecurity trends

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EE fills in Scotland's 4G notspots; Ekinops and LiveAction combine on analytics; Sequans makes LTE-M life easier.

New analysis from Orange's cybersecurity arm reveals that, contrary to what might be expected, the COVID-19 pandemic had comparatively little effect on the way the cyber bad guys went about their business in 2020: According to Orange Cyberdefense, cybercriminals tried to work the coronavirus angle for a short period but soon reverted to "more classic themes." Ransomware become more sophisticated, threatening their targets with public disclosure of their data as well as demanding cash to have it decrypted. Looking ahead, the Security Navigator 2021 report predicts that the widespread adoption of 5G, especially for "Industry 4.0" and smart city applications, will prompt the development of new security offerings to help prevent an Internet of Bad Things happening. Be careful out there.

EE, the UK mobile operator owned by BT, has teamed up with the Scottish government to bring 4G to some of Scotland's most remote locations for the first time. Strathconon, Blairmore and Reawick, way up in Scotland's dreich north, have already been connected, with a further 32 locations to follow. These sites, some of which will provide potentially life-saving connectivity for mountain rescue teams, form part of the £25 million (US$33 million) Scottish 4G Infill program (S4GI).

Ekinops, the France-based optical transport company, has teamed up with analytics outfit LiveAction to offer service providers network performance analytics and "value-added services" through a combined routing product. Belgium's Proximus is already a user of the combined effort on its "Explore" MPLS service.

Sequans Communications has introduced an LTE IoT module which it says offers device makers a "quick and easy" way to connecting their IoT devices to the Orange LTE-M network. The Monarch GMS01Q module is based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform and includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and Sequans' Single-SKU technology to support LTE bands worldwide for universal roaming.

Colt Technology Services is extending its collaboration with Equinix, introducing connectivity to Equinix Fabric, which will allow enterprises to connect in near real time to their own premises – through the Colt IQ Network footprint of 29,000 on-net buildings – from the Equinix platform.

Telia's cloud-based ACE customer care platform has been chosen by Nordic insurance company Gjensidige for its customer services operations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The five-year agreement includes Telia providing professional services to support Gjensidige in developing the customer service offering over time.

Perth & Kinross Council in Scotland has chosen SSE Enterprise Telecoms to construct a 19km fiber network to help boost economic activity in the region. Educational institutions, council buildings, leisure centers, care homes and residential homes will all benefit from the project, which will build on SSE's established regional network infrastructure using 5.4km of physical infrastructure access (PIA) ducts as well as 3.9km of existing Perth & Kinross Council assets.