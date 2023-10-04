October 4, 2023
Orange has teamed up with Adtran on a lab trial of quantum key distribution (QKD) technology, which is intended to protect networks from quantum computer attacks. The two companies demonstrated 400Gbit/s transmission of a QKD-secured 100Gbit/s data stream over a 184km SSMF (standard single mode fiber) through three QKD links and two trusted nodes. Full details of the trial are being presented at the ECOC show in Glasgow this week.
On the wireless front, Orange Spain says it has successfully implemented a 5G standalone network based on open source software running on its private cloud in trials carried out in collaboration with a technology collective that included HPE, Casa Systems, Mavenir and Dell Technologies. Open RAN nodes were connected to a cloud-native 5G SA core network and a data connection was established. Potential benefits of such an approach, says Orange, are faster deployment and a reduction in energy consumption.
Deutsche Telekom's domestic unit, Telekom Deutschland, has chosen Beyond Now's SaaS-based Infonova Digital Business Platform to underpin its new B2B2X digital marketplace. The hope is that this will make digital services from Deutsche Telekom and its affiliates more accessible to enterprise customers in Germany. Beyond Now has its headquarters in Dublin.
Nokia has launched a new, more compact version of its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) Private Wireless doohickey that, says the vendor, is optimized to meet the private wireless connectivity needs of small and midsized industrial sites. Based on AirScale small cells, the DAC is 60% more energy efficient than Wi-Fi, claims Nokia.
EU lawmakers have voted for draft rules that would require an online platform to carry news content for 24 hours before taking it down if the content in question is deemed to breach the platform's guidelines on content moderation. As Reuters reports, the move was prompted by complaints from some media outlets that content was being taken down by the likes of Google and Meta in a seemingly arbitrary manner.
Telia Sweden has opted for Elisa Polystar's cloud-native data management and analytics platform to help it clear out its data silos and enable a centralized real-time view of its network. The platform allows operators to access and analyze large amounts of data from multivendor radio and core network elements.
Gulf Bridge International (GBI) is to provide low-latency peering services from the Gulf to the first Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in Iraq, giving Iraq IXP direct connections with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Virgin Media O2 has used a helicopter to deliver new 4G masts to the remote Scottish island of Islay as part of its commitment to the UK government's Shared Rural Network program. VMO2 will build six new mast sites on the island, all in areas that are partial "not-spots."
