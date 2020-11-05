Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Eurobites: Iliad's Niel opens his wallet for InfraVia security fund

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 5/11/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sparkle enters SD-WAN partnership; call for new UK tech regulator; Isle of Wight app latest.

  • The founder of France-based Iliad, Xavier Niel, is one of 15 investors who have pumped money into a new tech-focused €270 million (US$292 million) fund set up by InfraVia Capital Partners, a French private equity company. As Reuters reports, the InfraVia Growth Fund has attracted state bank BPIFrance as an anchor investor for the fund. (See Italian stallion, French flop: Iliad's talk of asset sales should worry Europe.)

    Xavier Niel: He needs to invest in a haircut.
    Xavier Niel: He needs to invest in a haircut.

  • Sparkle, Telecom Italia's international services arm, is collaborating with Greek outfit Neurosoft on a managed SD-WAN services offering aimed at the Greek enterprise market. Called Enterprise Link, the product is being pitched as a "business connectivity service aimed at multi-site enterprises to help them simplify their network architecture and improve communication between their branches, head offices and data centers." It operates regardless of the type of network being used, optimizing WANs through features such as application prioritization and load-balancing.

  • The UK needs a new regulator specifically focused on stopping tech giants from exploiting legislative loopholes and generally not playing nice. So says a think-tank founded by Martha Lane Fox, who made her name as co-founder of pioneering travel website Lastminute.com and is now firmly established in the UK's pantheon of the technology-friendly "great and the good." According to the Telegraph (paywall applies), the think-tank in question, Doteveryone, proposes that the new regulator be called "The Office for Responsible Technology."

  • More than 55,000 out of the Isle of Wight's 140,000+ residents have so far downloaded the National Health Service's coronavirus tracing app, which is being trialed on the island, its local newspaper reports. And, on average, 25 people per day are being tested for the virus after reporting symptoms through the app. However, rival news outlet On the Wight reports that some residents have been unable to make the hastily released app work on their smartphones. (See Eurobites: UK's NHS goes its own way on COVID-19 app.)

  • And related to the above, the Telegraph reports that an international group of cybersecurity firms led by UK investment firm C5 Capital has joined an alliance that is giving free help to hospitals and health services across Europe as they try to defend themselves against hackers attempting to exploit the coronavirus pandemic for their nefarious ends.

  • A1 Telekom Austria Group has formed a partnership with Museum TV, a French channel devoted to all things arty. Telekom Austria will use its direct2home platform operating in Aflenz, Austria to distribute Museum TV in Central and Western Europe.

    The hills are alive with the sound of... Museum TV.
    The hills are alive with the sound of... Museum TV.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
    Leading Lights Awards
    September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
    May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
    May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
    May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
    May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
    May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
    May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
    May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
    May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
    May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
    May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
    May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
    May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
    June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
    June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
    June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
    July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
    Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
    China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
    Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
    Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE