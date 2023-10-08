Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom raises outlook on strength of Q2 numbers

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT and Ericsson claim 5G first; Nokia takes a 360-degree view of 5G broadcasting; UK defends its stance on encryption.

  • Deutsche Telekom has revised its guidance upwards on the back of its second-quarter results, predicting full-year EBITDAal (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) of €41.0 billion (US$45.2 billion), up from the previous guidance of €40.9 billion ($45.0 billion). Adjusted group EBITDA was up 1.3% year-over-year, at €11.62 billion ($12.8 billion), though net revenue fell 2.4%, at €27.22 billion ($29.9 billion). Within Germany, mobile customers grew 2.9%, to 57.69 million, 24.39 million of them postpaid, while across the rest of its European footprint the group's mobile customer total grew by 2.4%, to 47.58 million, of which 26.75 million were postpaid. CEO Tim Höttges' verdict? "Our businesses are developing well, despite complex market environments. This is underscored by our organic growth rates for service revenues, earnings, and free cash flow."

    (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
    (Source: Deutsche Telekom)

  • BT and Ericsson have successfully demonstrated the transmission of 5G services in a wideband FDD (frequency division duplex) radio carrier within a sub-3GHz spectrum band in what they say is a European first. The trial, says BT, demonstrated the benefits of configuring a wide carrier bandwidth of 50MHz (50MHz downlink + 50MHz uplink) in EE's 2.6GHz band and performing downlink aggregation with two TDD (time division duplex) carriers in EE's 3.5GHz band. The trial was carried out on BT's live network using existing Ericsson commercial hardware in combination with MediaTek Dimensity powered handsets.

  • There's more fancy 5G footwork at Nokia, which has showcased a live 360-degree video broadcast powered by the vendor's 5G uplink carrier aggregation technology. The broadcast, which centered on the future of the metaverse and 360-degree video's place within it, took place on TPG Telecom's commercial 5G network, and drew on MediaTek's 5G mobile chipset technology.

  • A UK government minister has been defending proposals in the controversial Online Safety Bill which would compel messaging apps to access the content of encrypted private messages if asked to so by communications regulator Ofcom. As the BBC reports, Michelle Donelan said: "I, like you, want my privacy because I don't want people reading my private messages … However we do know that on some of these platforms, they are hotbeds sometimes for child abuse and sexual exploitation." The government hopes that the Online Safety Bill will ultimately protect children from potentially harmful online material posted on social media and elsewhere. (See Eurobites: UK's Online Safety Bill reaches lawmakers.)

  • The European Commission says it will closely analyze the executive order signed by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, which prohibits UK investments in technology areas deemed sensitive from a national security viewpoint, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. As Reuters reports, the Commission said it looked forward to "close cooperation on this topic."

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
    August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
    August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
    August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
    August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
    September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
    September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE