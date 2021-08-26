Eurobites: Brexited Britain casts net far and wide for new data besties

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MegaFon's Q2; Aryaka's new man; connectivity in Croydon.

Russian operator MegaFon increased its revenue by 7% year-on-year in the second quarter, to 84.1 billion Russian roubles (US$1.13 billion), while operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) grew 5.6% year-on-year, to RUB37.6 billion ($508 million). Key growth drivers included digital services, where MegaFon reports strong demand for analytical services using big data and from companies seeking help with organizing remote work and remote management of facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. MegaFon's customer base in Russia was up 2.1%, to 72 million.

SD-WAN specialist Aryaka has appointed Steve Harrington as its managing director for the EMEA region. Harrington, a former TalkTalk exec, takes the seat warmed by Ian McEwan, who was recently promoted to the post of global chief revenue officer.

The London Borough of Croydon is on course for improved mobile connectivity thanks to the planned addition of 40 new small cell sites. According to Freshwave, one of the network service providers involved in the scheme, Croydon Council is understood to be the first UK local authority to follow the "open access" approach, which allows providers to install small cells onto shareable council-owned assets. Council officers are apparently in discussions with other telecom companies interested in further developing Croydon's 4G connectivity.