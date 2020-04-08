Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Eurobites: Arm co-founder warns against Nvidia sale

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ukrtelecom rolls out broadband to rural notspots; Seacom boosts capacity on African subsea cable; UK politicians sounds TikTok alarm.

  • The co-founder of UK-based Arm has warned that the mooted sale of the chip designer to Nvidia would, if it came to pass, be bad news for both Arm and the UK as a whole. According to a BBC report, Hermann Hauser said: "If it becomes part of Nvidia, most of the licensees are competitors of Nvidia, and will of course then look for an alternative to Arm … It will become one of the Nvidia divisions, and all the decisions will be made in America, no longer in Cambridge." Hauser voted against Arm's takeover by SoftBank in 2016, but he acknowledged that the Japanese giant had done right by the chip designer in keeping Cambridge as the center of its R&D activities. (See Eurobites: Nvidia makes advances on Arm – report and Eurobites: Is it a farewell to Arm for SoftBank?)

  • Following last week's announcement by Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation of a four-year target to get high-speed broadband to the country's rural areas, Ukrtelecom says it plans to roll out "ultrafast" broadband to 2.6 million people over the next two and a half years. The provider claims that this program will raise the Internet coverage from 65% to 85% of the rural population. A second phase of work, the details of which have not been revealed, will bring connectivity to a further 10% of the population. Earlier this year Ukrtelecom announced it had signed an agreement with ICT provider Iskratel and SID Banka to connect rural areas of Ukraine using GPON technology.

    Ukrainians up poles
    Ukrainians up poles

  • Seacom intends to double the capacity on its African subsea cable system by the end of August to meet growing demand for bandwidth on the continent, Bloomberg reports. Tonny Tugee, Seacom's general manager for East and North East Africa, said that his company would add 1.7 Tbit/s to its network, bringing total capacity to 3.2 Tbit/s along Africa's eastern and southern coasts. (See Offshore Bandwidth Sparks Africa Fiber Boom.)

  • A UK politician has called on the country's intelligence services to take a "deep dive" into the software code used by TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app that has taken the world by storm, before any thought is given to allowing its owners to move its headquarters to the UK. As Reuters reports, Neil O'Brien, co-founder of the China Research Group of Conservative politicians, said that that the UK should "welcome investment by TikTok" but cautioned that if there is any state influence in the company's algorithms that would "raise a whole bunch of other questions." The potential for TikTok relocating its headquarters has been raised by President Donald Trump threatening to ban the app in the US, ostensibly because of security concerns. (See Trump call reboots Microsoft's TikTok buyout talks and Introducing TikTok, the latest headache for mobile network engineers.)

  • Ericsson is bolstering its green credentials by signing up to the Pathways Coalition, a group of companies from the infrastructure, utilities, transportation and retail sectors wanting to accelerate the decarbonization of commercial "heavy transport" and reaching the holy grail of zero CO2 emissions by 2050 or earlier, in line with the terms of the Paris Agreement. Ericsson aims to support the coalition through its expertise in "digitalization" and in particular how 5G could open up new opportunities for all industry sectors. Transport is the second-largest source of global CO2 emissions and currently makes up nearly a quarter of all global emissions.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Asia Tech 2020
    August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
    August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
    AfricaCom 2020
    August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
    Leading Lights Awards
    August 21, 2020,
    Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
    August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
    Global Telecoms Awards
    November 19, 2020, London, UK
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
    August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
    August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
    August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
    August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
    August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
    September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
    September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
    September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
    October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
    November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
    December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
    Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
    NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
    Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
    Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    SLIDESHOWS
    Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
    Scenes from the Satellite Show
    Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
    More Slideshows
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE