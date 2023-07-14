Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Doubts grow over viability of UK's LTE-based ESN

News Analysis

The problems encountered by the UK's Emergency Services Network (ESN) have been well documented, but it seems that certain long-time observers of the troubled system are now daring to think the unthinkable: could it be that the ESN will never in fact become a reality, at least in its present form?

Originally heralded as a modern-day replacement of the old-style TETRA-based Airwave network provided by Motorola Solutions and based on an LTE network from BT-owned mobile operator EE, ESN has been an ongoing source of embarrassment for the UK's Home Office.

The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been following ESN's progress, or lack of it, for years, and the committee's sense of dismay is clearly growing every time it conducts a review.

Optimistic, or delusional?

On Friday, PAC published its fourth inquiry into ESN and accused the Home Office of complacence "in its confidence that it could reduce the risks to the project, and its optimism appears disconnected from the reality of its performance to date and the challenges ahead."

ESN is meant to run on EE's LTE network. (Source: CAMimage/Alamy Stock Photo)
ESN is meant to run on EE's LTE network.
(Source: CAMimage/Alamy Stock Photo)

Meg Hillier, the chair of PAC who has become a hawkeyed critic of the Home Office's handling of ESN, said the project is a classic case of "optimism bias" in government.

"There has never been a realistic plan for ESN and no evidence that it will work as well as the current system. Assertions from the Home Office that it will simply 'crack on' with the project are disconnected from the reality, and emergency services cannot be left to pick up the tab for continued delays. With £2 billion (US$2.62 billion) already spent on ESN and little to show for it, the Home Office must not simply throw good money after bad," Hillier said.

Hillier now wants to see the establishment of a "clear direction" for this "long-delayed project," but noted that ESN raises wider issues on the approach to public procurement.

"The Home Office told our inquiry that it admits the commercial approach taken with ESN is suboptimal, but will be pursuing it regardless. New risks will be created if it now rushes procurement or delivery as it searches for a replacement main contractor. The risks of outsourcing services must be better managed, as the government is still accountable for value for money when it does so," she said.

Keeping calm and carrying on

The UK government started the program to deliver ESN in 2015 and expected to turn off Airwave, which will eventually become obsolete, in 2019. "But the government still does not know when ESN will be ready and, despite having spent some £2 billion, ESN has not delivered anything substantial or reduced any risks," the PAC report said.

Motorola Solutions was a key contractor for the ESN and was due to supply its Kodiak solution as the mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) application to enable essential voice communications over the LTE network. However, Motorola Solutions terminated its ESN contract in December 2022 with a 12-month transition period, meaning that the Home Office is now seeking a new PTT supplier, although it plans to extend its contract with EE.

The delay is also proving costly for the emergency services, which have been forced to seek interim solutions. According to PAC, they have temporarily disbanded their ESN teams and found their own ways to access mobile data.

PAC is now calling on the government to explore how to help fund the transition to ESN, new Airwave devices and maintaining Airwave for emergency services, "as well as producing an outline plan for the main building blocks of ESN by the end of 2023."

Despite all the hurdles, there is also a sense that the UK is stuck with making ESN work, not just because of the investment and progress made to date but also because of the lack of viable alternatives.

As previously commented by Simon Ricketts, a senior technology adviser and chair of the Independent Technical Assurance Panel at the Home Office, although ESN has been beset by delay and is now well over budget, "broadband-based cellular networks is the right technology – 4G, 5G, 6G. There isn't really another game in town."

PAC concludes that even if the Home Office gets the program back on track, "it will take at least 10 years before the savings from ESN justify its cost, and the department has paused its work to decide how ESN will be run as a live service. This means that the long-term risks to value-for-money are still high."

PAC warns that there is also a risk that extending the role of EE may replicate some of the issues with Airwave, "where a lack of competition meant a monopoly supplier could make excessive profits at the taxpayer's expense."

You can read PAC's latest inquiry here.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE