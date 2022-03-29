Sign In Register
Security

Ditto wins US Air Force contract worth up to $950M

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/29/2022
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCISCO – Ditto, creators of next-generation software infrastructure that enables apps to synchronize data in real-time even without internet connectivity, today announced it was awarded a contract worth up to $950 million from the US Air Force, allowing Ditto's Intelligent Edge Platform to develop and power the USAF's Advanced Battlefield Management System (ABMS).

ABMS uses technology innovation to rapidly collect, analyze, and share information and make decisions in real-time, and even in environments where there is no network connectivity, or the network has been jammed or degraded. ABMS is part of the Department of Defense's Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) effort.

Ditto will incorporate its Intelligent Edge Platform into US Air Force systems, enabling real-time mission feedback loops and reducing processing time between system/mission data updates. For example, aircraft can be equipped with Ditto's SDK which will allow aircraft configurations to build "Small Peer" and "Big Peer" networks. Effectively, each aircraft becomes a flying database that collects and transmits to other aircraft.

Ditto is a cross-platform peer-to-peer (P2P) database that allows apps to sync with and even without network connectivity. The Ditto Intelligent Edge Platform enables nearly any type of edge computing system to share data real-time in a mesh, and without a central server or hardware, processing information at the edge. This provides maximum flexibility to solve some of the toughest data communications challenges.

Ditto recently took part in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) Army exercise at Ft. Greely in Alaska where Ditto's data sync was tested in the field with USAF Tactical Air Control Parties (TACPs). This real-world exercise similar to JADC2's ABMS proved Ditto's strength in applying its technology to critical military operations. Ditto demonstrated seamless secure real-time data sync from Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) devices across Bluetooth, external mesh radios, and a satellite link via an ATAK plugin. The ATAK app is an open-source application, with a civilian and military version, that provides geospatial information and allows user collaboration over geography.

Ditto recently secured $9 million in seed funding from True Ventures and Amity Ventures and works with enterprise customers across industries, including aviation point-of-sale, emergency work, retail, hospitality, and entertainment, where seamless connectivity and real-time data sharing is essential. In addition to the US Air Force, Ditto's customers include Japan Airlines, Etihad Airways, and HugoApp.

Ditto

