Security

Dish systems outage drags on amid internal investigation

News Analysis

Now in its fifth day, a "systems issue" that is impacting Dish Network's internal services and phone systems is still under investigation, amid a report that the company was possibly hit by a cyberattack.

Dish's video and wireless services remained operational even as websites such as Dish.com, BoostMobile.com and DishWireless.com continued to experience issues as of Monday afternoon. The original internal outage surfaced on Thursday, February 23, and was a topic of discussion on the company's Q4 2023 earnings call.

Websites such as DishWireless.com have been impacted by the multi-day 'systems issue.' (Source: Screen capture from Dishwireless.com on February 27, 2023)
Websites such as DishWireless.com have been impacted by the multi-day 'systems issue.'
(Source: Screen capture from Dishwireless.com on February 27, 2023)

Bleeping Computer reported over the weekend that a Dish employee told the publication that the company had been "cyber attacked," with further speculation that Dish could be grappling with a ransomware attack.

The Verge reported that Dish employees have been told they can't connect to their virtual private network (VPN), preventing remote workers from logging in.

As of this writing, Dish had not commented specifically on the report that it suffered a cyberattack. But a Dish spokesperson released this statement on the status of the situation:

"We experienced a systems issue with our corporate network on February 23 that is affecting our internal servers and telephone systems, and the issue is being investigated. Our DISH TV, Sling TV, Wireless services, and data networks continue to operate and are up and running. However, some of our corporate communications systems, customer care functions, and websites were affected. Our teams are working hard to restore affected systems as quickly as possible and are making steady progress."

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

