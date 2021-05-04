Dish picks Palo Alto for 5G network security

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LITTLETON, Colo. – Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) to assist with securing the United States' first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G wireless network.

DISH will leverage Palo Alto Networks for container security, secure network slicing, real-time threat correlation and dynamic security enforcement. DISH will use Palo Alto Networks' industry-first, cloud-native security offering, including the VM-series and CN-series Next-Generation Firewalls, as well as Prisma Cloud — the only comprehensive, cloud-native security platform on the market today.

