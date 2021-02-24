Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Dish connects with ADT on home security

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/24/2021
Comment (0)

Dish Network is back in the home security services game after striking a partnership with ADT that enables the satellite TV service provider to market, sell and install ADT products.

The deal is expected to help ADT expand into rural and exurban areas through Dish and OnTech Smart Services, a unit of Dish launched in 2019. OnTech sells and installs a wide range of smart home products and other consumer electronics such as Roku video streamers, Google Nest, Ring and Linksys products and over-the-air TV antennas.

Dish launched OnTech Smart services in June 2019.
Dish launched OnTech Smart services in June 2019.

The deal, which follows Google's recent $450 million equity investment in ADT, could provide a fresh revenue stream for Dish. Dish, which has focused its satellite TV activity to rural markets of late, ended 2020 with 8.82 million satellite TV subscribers.

Dish expects to start rolling out ADT services in early Q2 2020. Pricing on ADT offerings through Dish haven't been announced, but Dish customers and OnTech+ members will have access to "special offers and pricing," a Dish official said. OnTech+ members currently get 10% off all products sold through OnTech, including ADT security systems.

Though Dish's OnTech unit sells and installs smart home products linked to home security systems, the ADT agreement deals Dish back into the home security services game in a bigger way.

Dish corporate cousin EchoStar introduced a do-it-yourself home security/home automation offering called SAGE by Hughes in March 2016. However, the product, which allowed control via the TV or through mobile apps, didn't survive in the market for a full year – EchoStar shut it down in fall 2016.

Home security and automation products have been hit and miss for the service provider segment. A couple years after being acquired by AT&T, DirecTV sold off LifeShield, another DIY product offering.

Meanwhile, Comcast recently added a slimmed-down, DIY-focused video security service that complements its broader Xfinity Home product. Comcast had 1.37 million security and automation customers at the end of Q4 2019, the last time the cable operator broke out those figures.

Verizon launched TechSure in March 2018, offering a set of tiers covering things such as phone support for device connectivity, identity theft protection and computer virus protection. The telco has since replaced TechSure with a service called Verizon Protect Home. AT&T continues to market and sell its Digital Life product line.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Q&A With Mr. Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE Corp. By ZTE
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE