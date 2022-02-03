Sign In Register
Security

DigitalBridge hires WIA chief Adelstein

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/2/2022
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) announced today the upcoming departure of President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Adelstein. Adelstein has accepted a position as Managing Director and Head of Global Policy and Public Investment for DigitalBridge Group, beginning June 1st. A candidate search is being launched to identify his replacement.

"These last ten years were among the most fulfilling of my professional life," said Adelstein. "I've been so fortunate to work alongside a team of talented and dedicated professionals. I've worked hard to ensure that WIA keeps pace with the growth and power of the wireless infrastructure industry. I feel a great sense of pride knowing that our work has prepared the industry to meet the challenges ahead. I'm grateful to the WIA Board of Directors for their guidance and support. I'm going to miss working with my WIA colleagues every day. We're lucky to work in such a wonderful industry, and I'm thrilled to continue being a part of it."

"On behalf of the WIA Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jonathan for his leadership of WIA for almost a decade," said WIA Board Chairman Jeffrey Stoops, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of SBA Communications. "Jonathan has built WIA into an organization that matches the innovation and dynamism of the industry it represents. During Jonathan's tenure, WIA tripled in size and expanded its reach to all corners of the wireless industry. Under his leadership, WIA has become an advocacy juggernaut, racking up federal policy victories and establishing a state program that guided legislation in over 30 states to a successful conclusion. Jonathan oversaw the evolution of Connect (X) from a small trade show into the 'must attend' national event for the connectivity industry it is today. He successfully renamed and rebranded the association and pioneered apprenticeship and workforce development initiatives to prepare the wireless workforce to deploy 5G.

"Thanks to Jonathan, WIA is stronger than ever and positioned for continued success. He has led with professionalism, commitment, and good humor. I know I speak for the rest of the Board in wishing Jonathan great success in his future endeavors."

WIA

