Dell'Oro: Single-vendor SASE to grow twice as fast as multi-vendor SASE
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the increased enterprise preference for single-vendor SASE solutions is expected to propel its growth at twice the rate of multi-vendor SASE solutions. Enterprises are anticipated to spend nearly $34 B between 2022 and 2027 on single-vendor SASE solutions. Though multi-vendor SASE solutions are projected to grow slower, they will continue to occupy a significant part of the SASE market, with enterprise spend expected to be $29 B between 2022 and 2027.
Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:
- Total spend on SASE solutions, whether single- or multi-vendor, to eclipse $63 B between 2022 and 2027.
- Unified SASE is anticipated to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 percent between 2022 and 2027, over twice the disaggregated SASE rate.
- The report further divides the total SASE market along its two components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, and details how the substantial spend on both is expected to drive SD-WAN annual spending to nearly $6 B and SSE spending to over $8 B by 2027.
- SD-WAN sales to service providers that offer managed SD-WAN will continue to outpace SD-WAN sold to enterprises that self-manage.
Read the full press release here.