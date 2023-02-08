Dell'Oro: Single-vendor SASE to grow twice as fast as multi-vendor SASE

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the increased enterprise preference for single-vendor SASE solutions is expected to propel its growth at twice the rate of multi-vendor SASE solutions. Enterprises are anticipated to spend nearly $34 B between 2022 and 2027 on single-vendor SASE solutions. Though multi-vendor SASE solutions are projected to grow slower, they will continue to occupy a significant part of the SASE market, with enterprise spend expected to be $29 B between 2022 and 2027.

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:

Total spend on SASE solutions, whether single- or multi-vendor, to eclipse $63 B between 2022 and 2027.

Unified SASE is anticipated to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 percent between 2022 and 2027, over twice the disaggregated SASE rate.

The report further divides the total SASE market along its two components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, and details how the substantial spend on both is expected to drive SD-WAN annual spending to nearly $6 B and SSE spending to over $8 B by 2027.

SD-WAN sales to service providers that offer managed SD-WAN will continue to outpace SD-WAN sold to enterprises that self-manage.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro