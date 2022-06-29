Dell'Oro: SASE's security services edge market heats up 40% in Q1 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – A brand new quarterly report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, finds that the Security Services Edge (SSE) market grew 40 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) and was over $800 M in 1Q 2022. SSE is a new market that combines cloud-delivered Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Architecture (ZTNA), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) technologies.

Additional highlights from the inaugural 1Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

Revenue associated with FWaaS and ZTNA cumulatively grew over 100 percent Y/Y.

Revenue associated with SWG and CASB cumulatively grew nearly 30 percent Y/Y.

Total SASE networking and security revenue approached $1.5 B and experienced over 30 percent Y/Y growth.

SD-WAN revenue grew more than 20 percent Y/Y even as supply chain headwinds persist.

Unified SASE–a subset of the total SASE market consisting of solutions that implement SASE networking and security as an integrated platform–achieved triple-digit Y/Y revenue growth.

The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80 percent of the market by revenue.

