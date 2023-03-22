Dell'Oro: SASE revenue up 34% to top $6 billion in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data center industries, the worldwide SASE market topped $6 B in 2022, representing robust 34 percent growth year-over-year (Y/Y). In a crowded market with over 30 vendors, Cisco remained the overall SASE leader with a 17 percent revenue share, but second place Zscaler was less than 1 percent behind and closing in compared to 2021.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report for full-year 2022:

The top 3 overall SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Zscaler and Broadcom/Symantec, and together they represented just over 40 percent of the market.

The networking portion of SASE (SD-WAN) saw revenue climb 30 percent Y/Y as enterprise shift from access routing to SD-WAN solutions increased and supply chains for hardware substantially improved.

The top 3 SD-WAN vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet and VMware, and together they represented nearly half of the market.

The security portion of SASE (SSE – Security Service Edge) experienced 38 percent growth Y/Y as a result of enterprises' embrace of cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user's access to those applications.

On a technology basis, SSEs represented nearly 60 percent of the SASE market by revenue. The remainder, 40 percent, was SD-WAN.

Single-vendor SASE was 45 percent of the overall SASE market.

The top 3 single-vendor SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks.

Disaggregated SASE revenue was much greater than unified SASE, but the growth rate for unified was far higher.

The top 3 unified SASE vendors by revenue were Versa Networks, VMware and Cato Networks.

