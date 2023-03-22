Sign In Register
Security

Dell'Oro: SASE revenue up 34% to top $6 billion in 2022

News Wire Feed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data center industries, the worldwide SASE market topped $6 B in 2022, representing robust 34 percent growth year-over-year (Y/Y). In a crowded market with over 30 vendors, Cisco remained the overall SASE leader with a 17 percent revenue share, but second place Zscaler was less than 1 percent behind and closing in compared to 2021.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report for full-year 2022:

  • The top 3 overall SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Zscaler and Broadcom/Symantec, and together they represented just over 40 percent of the market.
  • The networking portion of SASE (SD-WAN) saw revenue climb 30 percent Y/Y as enterprise shift from access routing to SD-WAN solutions increased and supply chains for hardware substantially improved.
  • The top 3 SD-WAN vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet and VMware, and together they represented nearly half of the market.
  • The security portion of SASE (SSE – Security Service Edge) experienced 38 percent growth Y/Y as a result of enterprises' embrace of cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user's access to those applications.
  • On a technology basis, SSEs represented nearly 60 percent of the SASE market by revenue. The remainder, 40 percent, was SD-WAN.
  • Single-vendor SASE was 45 percent of the overall SASE market.
  • The top 3 single-vendor SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks.
  • Disaggregated SASE revenue was much greater than unified SASE, but the growth rate for unified was far higher.
  • The top 3 unified SASE vendors by revenue were Versa Networks, VMware and Cato Networks.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

