Dell'Oro: SASE revenue up 34% to top $6 billion in 2022
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/22/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data center industries, the worldwide SASE market topped $6 B in 2022, representing robust 34 percent growth year-over-year (Y/Y). In a crowded market with over 30 vendors, Cisco remained the overall SASE leader with a 17 percent revenue share, but second place Zscaler was less than 1 percent behind and closing in compared to 2021.
Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report for full-year 2022:
- The top 3 overall SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Zscaler and Broadcom/Symantec, and together they represented just over 40 percent of the market.
- The networking portion of SASE (SD-WAN) saw revenue climb 30 percent Y/Y as enterprise shift from access routing to SD-WAN solutions increased and supply chains for hardware substantially improved.
- The top 3 SD-WAN vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet and VMware, and together they represented nearly half of the market.
- The security portion of SASE (SSE – Security Service Edge) experienced 38 percent growth Y/Y as a result of enterprises' embrace of cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user's access to those applications.
- On a technology basis, SSEs represented nearly 60 percent of the SASE market by revenue. The remainder, 40 percent, was SD-WAN.
- Single-vendor SASE was 45 percent of the overall SASE market.
- The top 3 single-vendor SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks.
- Disaggregated SASE revenue was much greater than unified SASE, but the growth rate for unified was far higher.
- The top 3 unified SASE vendors by revenue were Versa Networks, VMware and Cato Networks.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution VendorsEducational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location DataWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cellnex Poland readies for 5G/5.5G with Huawei’s Long Reach E-band By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
Why Digital Transformation Is Crucial For Carriers By Kevin Casey
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing EditorAll Partner Perspectives