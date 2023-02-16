Dell'Oro: SASE market to exceed $60B between 2022 and 2027

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the modernization of networking and security for enterprise branches and hybrid workers is expected to drive the total SASE revenue to surpass $60 B between 2022 and 2027. The report further divides the total SASE market along its two components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN, and details how the strong demand for security is expected to fuel SSE revenue to double between 2022 and 2027.

Additional highlights from SASE and SD-WAN 5-Year Forecast Report:

SD-WAN and SSE revenues are expected to see a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the 2022 to 2027 timeframe.

Unified SASE revenue is anticipated to grow 5X by 2027.

