Dell'Oro: IT cloud security spend to exceed $50B over the next 5 years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Cloud Workload Security advanced research report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for cloud workload security solutions to secure cloud-based enterprise workloads across the entire application lifecycle (development, deployment, and runtime).

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Cloud Workload Security ARR is an annual report that provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud workload security market opportunity. The report addresses key topics, including:

What technologies are in cloud workload security? Which ones is it replacing and complimenting?

How large is the cloud workload security market? How significant will it be in five years?

How fast are enterprises adopting cloud workload security? What percentage of total enterprise spend on public cloud services will cloud workload security represent?

Who are the vendors in the cloud workload market?

Do public service providers own the market today for cloud workload security? Where are the pure-play (startup) and branded portfolio vendors?

What is and what is expected to be the regional revenue for cloud workload security?

What are the inhibitors to growth? What are the accelerators?

