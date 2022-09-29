Dell'Oro: Firewall sales surge 14% to nearly $3B in Q2 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, robust demand for firewall solutions drove the total firewall market to surge 14 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) and approach $3 B in quarterly revenue in 2Q22. Revenue would have been higher had hardware appliance vendors kept pace with demand. Demand outstripped supply for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2022 Network Security Quarterly Report:

Hardware firewall revenue accelerated 12 percent Y/Y but was outpaced by the solid demand for virtual firewalls that saw a 61 percent Y/Y increase.

The top 3 firewall vendors, Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks (in alphabetical order), represented over 50 percent of the market by revenue.

Web application firewall (WAF) revenue saw an over 30 percent Y/Y increase and on path to easily exceed $2 B for the full-year 2022.

The top 3 WAF vendors, Akamai, Cloudflare, and F5 Networks (in alphabetical order), represented over 50 percent of the market by revenue.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Network Security Report includes manufacturers' revenue covering the ADC, Email Security, Firewall, SSE, SWG, and WAF product segments. In addition, starting in 2Q 2022, the report provides vendor share for the four primary security functions (CASB, FWaaS, SWG, and ZTNA) associated with SSEs. The report also splits many segments by form factor: physical appliance, virtual appliance, and SaaS.

