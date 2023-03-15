Dell'Oro: Enterprises can't get enough SSE as revenue rockets 38% in 2022
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/15/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the worldwide Security Service Edge (SSE) market grew by nearly $1 B in 2022, representing 38 percent growth as enterprise embrace cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user's access to those applications.
Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Network Security Quarterly Report:
- SSE market is crowded with over 20 vendors.
- Top 3 SSE vendors owned 58 percent of the market by revenue in 2022 and were Cisco, Broadcom/Symantec, and Zscaler (in alphabetical order).
- Firewall 2022 revenue exceeded $12 B for the first time on solid double-digit growth.
- Top 3 firewall vendors by revenue in 2022 were Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks (in alphabetical order).
