Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Cybersecurity threats more advanced and automated in 2021, Fortinet reports

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/7/2022
Comment (0)

Fortinet's semiannual cybersecurity threat report revealed an uptick in the automation and speed of security attacks, and use of more advanced cybercrime strategies.

In addition, threats during the second half of 2021 were more destructive and unpredictable, according to the FortiGuard Labs Global Threat Landscape Report. Bad actors are also taking advantage of a broader attack surface with a more distributed workforce.

Last year's Log4j vulnerabilities were an example of how bad actors are increasing the speed of their attacks.

"Log4j had nearly 50x the activity volume in comparison to the well-known outbreak, ProxyLogon, that happened earlier in 2021," according to Fortinet. "The reality is that organizations have very little time to react or patch today given the speeds that cyber adversaries are employing to maximize fresh opportunities."

NTT's Bruce Snell returns to the podcast to provide an update on the Log4j vulnerability and potential security threats to the supply chain

Fortinet recommends that organizations rely on technologies such as AI and ML-powered intrusion prevention systems (IPS), aggressive patch management strategies and threat intelligence visibility tools to prioritize which threats to address first.

Malware targets hybrid workforce

Malware targeting Linux systems is also on the rise since many back-end network systems and container-based services for IoT devices and business applications rely on Linux, said Fortinet. Bad actors are also increasingly using browser-based malware such as phishing lures or scripts that redirect users to malicious sites, targeting the hybrid workforce.

"Such techniques continue to be a popular way for cybercriminals to exploit people's desire for the latest news about the pandemic, politics, sports or other headlines, and to then find entryways back to corporate networks," said Fortinet in the report. Zero-trust access and secure SD-WAN are among the security solutions Fortinet recommends to combat malware.

Ransomware delivered as-a-service

Cases of ransomware are also on the rise with bad actors updating old ransomware tools and creating ransomware-as-as-service (RaaS) business models where hackers can share and distribute existing ransomware tools versus starting from scratch.

"After a 10.7x increase over the prior 12 months, ransomware prevalence across our sensors remained at an elevated level over the latter half of 2021," Fortinet said.

BlackMatter, which is believed to be a rebranding of the DarkSide ransomware used in the Colonial Pipeline attack, was used last year in multiple attacks against US infrastructure, according to Fortinet.

"The Kaseya VSA remote monitoring and management technology attack attracted particular attention because of its widespread impact. This incident was another demonstration of the effectiveness of the breach-once-compromise-many nature of software supply chain attacks," wrote Derek Manky, CSO & VP of global threat intelligence for Fortinet, in a recent blog post. Zero trust access and regular data backups are among the company's recommendations for combating ransomware.

In this podcast, Light Reading catches up with NTT Security's Bruce Snell and David Gray to discuss the recent Kaseya ransomware attack, and why bad actors are increasingly targeting the supply chain.

In a recent Omdia report, authors and analysts Maxine Hold and Bradley Shimmin called ransomware a "scourge on society, not only making corporate data inaccessible until a ransom is paid (including personally identifiable information, or PII) but also threatening to expose this data if the ransom isn't paid."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE