Cujo AI touts security deployment milestone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – CUJO AI, the global leader in intelligent broadband solutions that empower Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to optimize and monetize their networks, today shared a significant milestone for the company and the telecommunications industry that is now covering and securing the connected experiences for 1 billion devices globally. Today, CUJO AI covers the largest inventory of devices in the world, with the broadest ability to detect, categorize and protect.

CUJO AI offers an integrated platform for fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators to deliver Digital Life Protection services while improving internal network intelligence and protection capabilities.

CUJO AI solutions are based on a core set of technologies that leverage AI and ML analysis for real-time detection of known and previously unknown threats. Instead of relying solely on a library of existing attack pattern signatures, CUJO AI actively learns from network traffic and device behavior to block ever-evolving threat vectors. The CUJO AI Platform helps network operators reduce costs and deliver additional value to their customers.

