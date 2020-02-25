Cujo AI launches privacy and tracking protection service

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – CUJO AI, the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices, today announced the launch of Incognito, an AI-powered privacy and tracking protection solution. The CUJO AI Incognito solution will enable users to take control of their private information by automatically blocking tracking software that profiles them on the Internet.

CUJO AI Incognito leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) analysis, and real-time traffic classification to evaluate privacy threats in the data flow and then block elements of it to provide the best possible privacy protection. CUJO AI Incognito uses machine learning to analyze website requests and upstream responses, looking for third-party trackers like cookies, browser fingerprinting techniques and tracking ads. Incognito blocks these trackers in the broadband gateway and minimizes the personal information disclosed.

Network operators will be able to utilize Incognito to offer users privacy and ad-blocking services across all devices without end users having to install specialized software on their devices, as all blocking activity is performed on the operator's managed broadband or network-deployed gateway. With the CUJO AI Incognito privacy and tracking protection, online experiences become safer, faster and confidential, as usage behavior remains private.

CUJO AI Incognito includes the following features:

Privacy Protection – Incognito detects and blocks activity trackers, advertising engines and third-party tracking scripts to provide a more private and safer app and browsing experience.

Blocks Trackers Everywhere – Incognito works across all types of Internet browsing, including SSL-encrypted content, TVs, IoT devices and mobile apps.

No Endpoint Software Needed – Incognito provides network-level protection at the broadband or network-deployed gateway, meaning no software is needed on individual devices.

Whitelisting – Incognito uses whitelists where it knows that sites won't work if tracking software is blocked, and it lets this traffic through.

Constantly Updating – machine learning algorithms monitor, process and react to new tracking and advertising sites in real time, ensuring a constantly up-to-date service.

NSP Customizable – CUJO AI enables the NSP to choose which tracker types are blocked and to customize the whitelist sites for their user base.

