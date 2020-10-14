Sign In Register
Security

Cujo AI debuts device ID security feature

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/14/2020
Comment (0)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – CUJO AI, a pioneer and global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control, and privacy of connected devices, today announced its newly patented Device Identification feature, which will be able to fully identify and protect devices that use MAC address randomization.

In its latest iOS release, Apple introduced the "Private Wi-Fi Address" feature, a version of MAC randomization which hides a device's true MAC address by default. This new version of iOS creates issues for network operators, as many of their device management and policy systems rely on the true MAC address to accurately identify devices and apply appropriate policies.

CUJO AI's recently patented Device Identification solution allows network operators to efficiently identify and de-duplicate devices with a high degree of accuracy. It allows operators to continue providing access to network services without compromising end-user privacy.

CUJO's solution allows operators to leverage the industry leading device identification solution for their own internal customer processes. CUJO AI's device identification solution supports the following:

  • Fast and highly accurate device identification and de-duplication capability to ensure CUJO AI and other Network Operator services remain unaffected.
  • Ultra-low false positive results meaning that policies are not accidentally applied to the wrong devices.
  • A transparent, non-invasive solution for end-users. No software update needed for routers, as the solution is implemented in the CUJO AI managed cloud service.
  • In CUJO AI enabled services, the customer device list remains unchanged. The device with a new random MAC is merged with the existing "known" device.
  • CUJO AI provides Network Operators the information to ensure their workflows that depend on knowing the true MAC addresses of a device remain unaffected.

