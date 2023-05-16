Cox private network improves safety in downtown Las Vegas

ATLANTA – Cox Communications, the largest private broadband company in the U.S., partnered with City of Las Vegas to enhance public safety, creating safer spaces for residents, businesses, and visitors to live, work, and play. Cox deployed a private wireless network in Downtown Las Vegas covering eight city blocks in the popular Fremont Street area. The initial solution powers video cameras and real-time data analytics to improve safety and security, while providing the foundation for even more smart city applications in the future.

In 2021, Cox and City of Las Vegas piloted a smart city solution to provide insights around activities at Baker Park through parking lot management, safety detection, and trend analytics.

The new Fremont Street project improves connectivity for a range of city services and smart applications from smart transportation to public safety.

The Cox Private Networks architecture is scalable to support future solutions for the city's 700,000 residents and more than 38 million annual visitors.

Why This Matters:

Cox was able to create a completely connected environment drawing on connectivity from its Cox Private Networks solutions, infrastructure from Cox Edge, data intelligence from Cox2M, and applications from its Smart Communities business.

Go Deeper:

Cox Private Networks solutions are customized based on customer need and often leverage key technology pioneers as partners. The Las Vegas Fremont Street project includes multi-gigabit fixed wireless communications technology in partnership with Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, and edge infrastructure, including Dell PowerEdge servers, from Dell Technologies.

Read the full press release here.

Cox Communications