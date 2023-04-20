Comcast unit launches 'DataBee' security service

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) delivers Comcast technology to the world, and today announced the launch of DataBee, a cloud-native data fabric for security, risk and continuous controls monitoring. DataBee enables large enterprises to quickly perform multiple security functions, including identifying potential cybersecurity threats to help protect systems, data, and enterprise users. Leading cloud data provider Snowflake is a strategic partner in the development and launch of DataBee, which operates on the Snowflake Data Cloud, where data is stored, processed and analyzed.

DataBee is offered by a newly created cybersecurity business unit within CTS focused on delivering Comcast-developed enterprise-level security innovations to market. Evolved from the platform originally designed and deployed by Comcast's cybersecurity team, DataBee was created to better operationalize and optimize security data to help improve threat responses and cybersecurity oversight. With a focus on the critical data elements that come from across the entire security data pipeline, DataBee weaves together disparate security data from various technologies and architectures into a single fabric where it is standardized, usable, and searchable for analyses, monitoring, and reporting at scale.

DataBee spans security, risk, privacy and security controls compliance missions with use cases in advanced threat detection, threat hunting, continuous controls assurance, SIEM decoupling, behavioral analysis and more.

DataBee is now externally available for commercial use, utilizing Snowflake's ability to remove data silos and enable DataBee's robust analytics to achieve advanced security analysis, decisioning, response and security controls assurance outcomes. The combination of Comcast's and Snowflake's technologies enable joint customers to combat threat behaviors and stay on top of compliance challenges in the continuously evolving cyber threat landscape. As a part of the Powered by Snowflake program, Comcast is able to develop, scale, and operate DataBee on Snowflake's security data lake, delivering a differentiated product to the enterprise space.

With DataBee, large-enterprise customers have a Comcast solution providing visibility and analysis into their cybersecurity data to combat threats and stay on top of security compliance challenges across their organizations.

Read the full press release here.

