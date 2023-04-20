Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Comcast unit launches 'DataBee' security service

News Wire Feed

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) delivers Comcast technology to the world, and today announced the launch of DataBee, a cloud-native data fabric for security, risk and continuous controls monitoring. DataBee enables large enterprises to quickly perform multiple security functions, including identifying potential cybersecurity threats to help protect systems, data, and enterprise users. Leading cloud data provider Snowflake is a strategic partner in the development and launch of DataBee, which operates on the Snowflake Data Cloud, where data is stored, processed and analyzed.

DataBee is offered by a newly created cybersecurity business unit within CTS focused on delivering Comcast-developed enterprise-level security innovations to market. Evolved from the platform originally designed and deployed by Comcast's cybersecurity team, DataBee was created to better operationalize and optimize security data to help improve threat responses and cybersecurity oversight. With a focus on the critical data elements that come from across the entire security data pipeline, DataBee weaves together disparate security data from various technologies and architectures into a single fabric where it is standardized, usable, and searchable for analyses, monitoring, and reporting at scale.

DataBee spans security, risk, privacy and security controls compliance missions with use cases in advanced threat detection, threat hunting, continuous controls assurance, SIEM decoupling, behavioral analysis and more.

DataBee is now externally available for commercial use, utilizing Snowflake's ability to remove data silos and enable DataBee's robust analytics to achieve advanced security analysis, decisioning, response and security controls assurance outcomes. The combination of Comcast's and Snowflake's technologies enable joint customers to combat threat behaviors and stay on top of compliance challenges in the continuously evolving cyber threat landscape. As a part of the Powered by Snowflake program, Comcast is able to develop, scale, and operate DataBee on Snowflake's security data lake, delivering a differentiated product to the enterprise space.

With DataBee, large-enterprise customers have a Comcast solution providing visibility and analysis into their cybersecurity data to combat threats and stay on top of security compliance challenges across their organizations.

Read the full press release here.

Comcast

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE