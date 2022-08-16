Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Comcast on the surge of botnets and how businesses can properly defend themselves

8/16/2022

With the range, scope and variety of damaging botnet attacks on the rise, businesses large and small need to prioritize cybersecurity and ensure they are taking proactive and iterative measures to protect against potentially devastating attacks.

"Cyber[security], like many things in life, is a journey. It's not a destination," said Ivan Shefrin, executive director for managed security services at Comcast Business, who joined the Light Reading Podcast to discuss the rising threat of botnets. "Even the largest companies in the world are not fully mature. You can always improve continuously and get better."

Shefrin said adopting such an approach is critical for businesses as cybersecurity threats increase. The 2021 Comcast Business DDoS Threat Report found that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) botnet attacks have risen 14% since 2019, and 41% since 2021.

"We're in an arms race now," Shefrin said. "Machine learning and automation are the leading edge of that arms race … It unfortunately means that botnets are only going to grow in size and scope and complexity – and the difficulty in defending them."

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few topics discussed during this podcast:

  • A brief introduction to the world of botnets and the threat they pose to businesses (1:13)
  • The number and variety of attacks that can be perpetuated by botnets, and how network providers can play a role in mitigating threats (4:50)
  • Discoveries made and trends detected by Comcast's latest Annual DDoS Threat Report, including a rise in the number of DDoS botnet attacks and how modernized attacks are difficult to defend against (9:30)
  • Why DDoS botnet attacks are on the rise (11:20)
  • How unpatched systems have created targets for cybercriminals, and why keeping those systems patched presents a major challenge for larger companies (16:00)
  • How botnets have evolved to become fungible assets for cybercriminals (21:15)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE