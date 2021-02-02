Comcast Business taps Cisco for VPN service

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Business today announced it is joining forces with Cisco Meraki to expand the Comcast Business Teleworker VPN solution. Comcast Business Teleworker VPN is specifically engineered to help enterprise customers provide their rapidly expanding remote workforces with a secure, reliable, high-performance connection to their corporate network just as they enjoy when physically in their office.

Securing their rapidly expanding remote workforces has quickly become a critical priority for today's enterprises. According to Gartner, "Securing your remote workforce has now become the single most existential imperative for all organizations in the wake of COVID-19."

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN offers a centrally managed remote access VPN solution that enables enterprises to provide remote employees the same corporate network experience and service they have in the office. When combined with Comcast Business's Teleworker Broadband solution, Comcast Business Teleworker VPN provides employees a secure, reliable connection to primary business systems, applications and files – all backed by the nation's largest gig-speed network.

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN with Cisco Meraki is an enterprise-class, cloud-native platform, which can be paired with Comcast's Managed VPN Aggregation service to provide an enterprise-grade VPN gateway at business locations or hosted in our Secure Gateway Service centers. These are paired with remote, all-in-one devices, that provide cloud security and wireless and wired connectivity options at home locations – all centrally managed on the Cisco Meraki cloud platform.

