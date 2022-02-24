Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Cloudflare adds SASE email security with acquisition of Area 1 Security

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 2/24/2022
Comment (0)

Website security company Cloudflare plans to round out its SASE service by adding cloud-based email security with its acquisition of Area 1 Security for nearly $162 million.

In 2021, Area 1 Security blocked over 40 million phishing attempts to business email, malware, ransomware and other threats, according to the company. Phishing attempts targeting business email cost US businesses over $1.8 billion, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center 2020 Internet Crime Report.

"Email is the largest cyber-attack vector on the Internet, which makes integrated email security critical to any true Zero Trust network," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, in a statement.

Cloudflare's global network blocks about 86 billion cybersecurity threats daily, according to the company.

Cloudflare's initial foray into the email security market came in 2021 with its launch of the Advanced Email Security Suite and tools to generate custom email addresses, manage incoming email routing, and prevent email spoofing and phishing in outgoing emails. In addition, the company launched Email Security DNS Wizard last year, which was its first email security product to address spoofing and phishing. Cloudflare has also been using Area 1's email security internally for its own employees since 2020.

"With Area 1, we've been able to proactively identify phishing campaigns and take action against them before they cause damage," wrote Cloudflare CTO John Graham-Cumming in a blog post. "We saw a significant and prolonged drop in phishing emails. Not only that, the Area 1 service had little to no impact on email productivity, which means there were minimal false positives distracting our security team."

Adding in email security features from Area 1 Security to the Cloudflare One SASE service is a bit tangential to Gartner's definition of SASE, which "combines network security functions (such as SWG, CASB, FWaaS and ZTNA), with WAN capabilities (i.e., SD-WAN)."

Still, Cloudflare's CEO said adding email security functionality to SASE is a logical step. "We think email security makes total sense as part of SASE … I think we are trying to stretch the bounds of what it means to be SASE," Prince told VentureBeat in a interview.

'Largest attack vector'

Chris Rodriguez, research director for network security products and strategies at IDC, echoes the notion that email security is part of an organization's well-rounded security strategy. "Email is often the largest cloud application for any organization; and also represents the largest attack vector," he said in a statement. "Instead of viewing email security as a standalone issue, more businesses realize that it needs to be part of their holistic security strategy."

Cloudflare took a more traditional approach to broadening its SASE service earlier this month with the acquisition of startup Vectrix, a cloud access security broker (CASB) provider. CASB suppliers increasingly are being scooped up by SASE providers – Futuriom founder Scott Raynovich predicts SASE will eventually absorb the CASB market.

"The CASB functionality is being rapidly subsumed by SASE vendors and is likely to go away as a standalone market in the future," Raynovich wrote in the 2021 Cloud Secure Edge and SASE Trend Report.

Area 1 Security was founded in 2014 by NSA alumni and protects over 10 million cloud email security users, according to the company. In addition, it raised $25 million in June 2020 in a funding round led by ForgePoint Capital, bringing the startup's total funding to $80 million.

Cloudflare's acquisition of Area 1 Security will be a combination of 40% to 50% of the price payable in shares of Cloudflare's Class A common stock and the remainder in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Money Is in the Verticals – How Analytics Unlocks 5G Value By Atul Purohit, Head of Technology (Europe Customer CTO), Cloud & Network Services, Nokia
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE