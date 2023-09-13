China Mobile to ramp up 'super SIM' to back govt security drive

China Mobile has laid out plans to expand its "super SIM" card into a swathe of authentication and security services.

China Mobile and other Chinese operators have been offering the enhanced SIM card in various forms since 2016, with the latest smart version released last year.

Its big breakthrough, unveiled two months ago, was its role as a secure "hard wallet" to support the digital renminbi.

China's biggest operator is expanding into authentication and security.

The SIM works by combining with the digital renminbi app to enable e-payments and authentication. It integrates a traditional SIM and a large-capacity memory card of up to 128GB with a financial-grade encryption chip.

Of course, it is entering the world's most saturated e-payments market. China already has an advanced e-payments and authentication infrastructure, most notably through the hugely popular Weixin app (known as WeChat outside China) with 1.3 billion active users.

China Mobile and its partners are hoping that the strong security, the government backing and the integration with the yuan will make the super SIM card an attractive option.

Additionally, as a hard wallet, it can also be used for NFC transactions when the phone is offline.

But the bigger play for the telcos here is to offer a highly secure device that can support the government's continually escalating 'comprehensive national security' concept, in which every individual, government official and enterprise is expected to make security a top priority.

National security infrastructure



Sun Shiwei, deputy head of China Mobile's marketing operation, said China Mobile is backing the government goal of building a digital China and providing secure connectivity and authentication across the whole society.

Speaking at a company event, he described the super SIM as low cost, popular and convenient for high-security apps, website C114 reported.

The telco has been working with the Ministry of Public Security and the People's Bank of China to develop digital identity and digital renminbi apps.

"We are striving to build the super SIM into the new national security infrastructure," Sun said.

China Mobile is aiming to provide security solutions such as security gateways and resource pools "for the party, government, military, enterprises and institutions to solve the pain points of security access," Sun said.

Additionally, it would extend support to high-frequency scenarios such as community access control, transportation and NFC-based campus cards "to create a convenient and efficient digital life for users."

