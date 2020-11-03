Charter ups Jane Rhodes to SVP, corporate physical security

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the promotion of Jane Rhodes to Senior Vice President, Corporate Physical Security. Rhodes oversees Charter's Corporate Physical Security team with the core mission of protecting Charter's more than 95,000 employees in 41 states. Rhodes and her team also manage Charter's relationships with law enforcement agencies across the country and provide critical support as needed on internal risk mitigation.

Prior to joining Charter as Head of Corporate Security in 2016, Rhodes had an impressive career at the FBI. She began as a Special Agent in the FBI's New York field office investigating white collar crime. She was selected to join the FBI's Evidence Response Team and represented the Bureau in investigations of the 9/11 World Trade Center and Pentagon terrorist attacks and the USS Cole bombing.

Rhodes was promoted to Supervisory Special Agent of the Congressional Affairs unit at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and went on to manage teams in Chicago and Philadelphia. As a result of her exemplary service leading teams that focused on counterterrorism and financial crimes, she was promoted again to Inspection Team Leader back at FBI Headquarters. In 2012, Rhodes joined the FBI's senior executive ranks as Section Chief of the Counterterrorism Division, leading more than 250 special agents, analysts and data scientists to manage anti-terrorism and associated financial crimes programs.

Rhodes holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Western Michigan University and is a graduate of the FBI's Executive Development Institute.

