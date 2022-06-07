Sign In Register
Security

Charter pitches AI-powered 'Security Shield' to Wi-Fi subs

7/6/2022
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum today announced the launch of Security Shield, an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled cybersecurity solution for Advanced WiFi customers, across its 41-state service area. This automatically-enabled security capability defends customers and their devices from internet threats while also providing enhanced network visibility for the customer.

Security Shield automatically detects and blocks malicious websites, phishing scams and internet-originated attacks against devices in the home. Through the My Spectrum App, customers have the ability to view the devices that are connected to their home network and the threats that have been detected and blocked by Spectrum.

Since the launch of the Advanced WiFi platform with customer-managed WPA2 network credentials, additional features have been enabled such as new device onboarding notifications and the ability to manage device connectivity through grouping, access scheduling and pausing. The addition of Security Shield enhances Advanced WiFi's security capabilities even further, protecting Spectrum customers from the growing number of online threats.

