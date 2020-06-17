CenturyLink hires chief privacy officer

DENVER – CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced today that Hugo Teufel has joined the technology company as its new chief privacy officer. As a noted expert in the field, he will advise the company on privacy and security issues and will work closely with CenturyLink's sales, IT and security teams to help design, implement and refine strategic privacy initiatives throughout the company.

He most recently served as chief privacy counsel for Raytheon Company, where he handled all aspects of global privacy and data protection compliance for the past six years, including recent efforts to comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Teufel previously served as chief privacy officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he was responsible for assuring that the technologies DHS used to protect the United States met the standards for the use, collection and disclosure of personal information.

During his tenure, he was one of two principals from DHS who served on the joint U.S./EU High Level Contact Group on information sharing, and privacy and personal data protection. He also testified before committees of both houses of Congress on privacy issues.

Prior to serving as Chief Privacy Officer at DHS, Teufel served as associate general counsel for at DHS and associate solicitor at the U.S. Department of the Interior. He also served as deputy solicitor general for the State of Colorado and served as a judge advocate in the D.C. Army National Guard.

Teufel majored in Economics and minored in German at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He received his Juris Doctorate from the Washington College of Law at the American University, and his Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Teufel holds CIPP/G, CIPP/US, and CIPM certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

He will report to Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Ryan McManis and will be moving from Northern Virginia to the Denver, Colo., area later this summer.

