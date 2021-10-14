BT takes Eagle-i approach to cybersecurity

BT trumpeted the launch of a new security platform as part of ongoing efforts to thwart increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Called Eagle-i, the platform is based on technology from recent BT investment Safe Security as well as what the UK telco described as its "partner ecosystem."

BT described Eagle-i as its most sophisticated cyber defence platform yet and said it will use an artificial intelligence (AI) layer to "provide real-time detection of issues and intelligent automated responses, enabling users to significantly speed up their reaction to security issues and outpace their cyber threats."

The telco believes much more needs to be done to counter the "relentless growth and ever-changing nature of the threat landscape." Worryingly, BT identified a more than 50% increase in malware traffic over the last six months.

On the Safe side

Silicon Valley startup Safe Security is providing its Security Assessment Framework for Enterprise (Safe) to support work by BT experts in assessing levels of vulnerability of organizations to cyberattacks and determining the so-called "Safe score."

Kevin Brown, managing director, BT Security, said: "Security is now at the top of the boardroom and government agenda – yet many organisations are seeing their cyber risks increase to unmanageable levels."

"This situation demands a new, proactive approach. Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals."

BT also works with a group of other security companies, although last year the telco slimmed down its network of solution providers with the aim of simplifying security decisions for its customer base.



Fortinet, McAfee, and Palo Alto Networks were nominated as critical partners while Cisco Systems, IBM, and Microsoft are strategic partners. Other ecosystem partners are Check Point, CrowdStrike, F5, ForeScout, Netscout, Okta, Qualys, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.

Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, recently said that the coronavirus pandemic has changed technology priorities for organizations worldwide and noted that the top two enterprise priorities are now cybersecurity (58%) and hybrid working (55%).

As reported by Dark Reading, also a sister company, PricewaterhouseCoopers found that more than two-thirds of companies plan to increase their cyber budget in 2022 to better protect their systems and data, with more than half of executives fearing an increase in reportable attacks.

