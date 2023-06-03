Sign In Register
Security

Black Lotus Labs finds new malware that targets compromised routers

News Wire Feed

DENVER – For the second time in nine months, Black Lotus Labs® – the threat research team at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) – has uncovered a complex new malware campaign that has been exploiting compromised routers. The latest research delves into a complex, never-before-seen campaign called "Hiatus," which has been targeting business-grade routers since June 2022. It comes on the heels of the team's other recent discovery – a novel malware called ZuoRAT – which targeted SOHO (small office/home office) routers. Black Lotus Labs does not currently believe the two campaigns are related.

Some of the industries targeted in the Hiatus campaign include pharmaceuticals, and IT services and consulting firms. Researchers suspect the IT firms were chosen to give the threat actor downstream access to the victims' customers' environments.

HiatusRAT research findings:

  • The threat actors behind the Hiatus campaign primarily target DrayTek Vigor router models 2960 and 3900 that are at their end of life.
  • As of mid-February 2023, approximately 4,100 DrayTek models 2960 and 3900 were exposed on the internet, and Hiatus had compromised approximately 100 of them in Latin America, Europe and North America.
  • Upon infection, the malware intercepts data transiting the infected router. It does this by deploying a binary that captures network packets from the compromised device and sends them to actor-controlled infrastructure.

At the same time, the malware deploys a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) dubbed "HiatusRAT" which displays a highly unusual feature: it converts the compromised machine into a bot that can proxy malicious traffic transmitted by the adversary to victims on additional networks.

Black Lotus Labs' response:

  • Black Lotus Labs has null-routed Hiatus C2s across the Lumen global backbone and added the Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) from this campaign into Rapid Threat Defense® – the automated threat detection and response capability that fuels Lumen's security product portfolio by blocking threats before they reach the customer's network.
  • The team will continue to monitor for new Hiatus infrastructure, targeting activity, and expanding tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and share this information with the security research community.

Recommendations:

  • Consumers with self-managed routers should follow best practices and regularly monitor, reboot, and install security updates and patches. End-of-life devices should be replaced.
  • Businesses should consider comprehensive Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) or similar solutions that utilize VPN-based access to protect data and bolster their security posture.
  • Users should only use secure email services that help protect data in transit.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen

