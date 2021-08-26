Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Big tech mucks in on US cybersecurity

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/26/2021
Comment (0)

A string of American companies said they will help both the US public and private sector against "increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber activity."

The commitments were framed by the White House as a consequence of a meeting between President Joe Biden and US big tech, although no doubt the nuts and bolts were worked out beforehand.

Among the details to emerge are that Microsoft will invest $20 billion in cybersecurity developments over the next five years, while Google is to stump up $10 billion to "expand zero-trust programs, help secure the software supply chain, and enhance open-source security."

Google's involvement includes training 100,000 Americans over the next three years to earn "Google Career Certificates" in cybersecurity fields.

Microsoft said it will immediately make available $150 million in technical services to help federal, state and local governments with upgrading security protection.

Apple, IBM and Amazon willing helpers

Apple, too, is pitching in. It's going to establish a new program to "drive continuous security improvements throughout the technology supply chain." As part of that program, Apple will work with its suppliers – including more than 9,000 in the US – "to drive the mass adoption of multi-factor authentication, security training, vulnerability remediation, event logging, and incident response."

IBM also said it will train 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills over the next three years, and partner with more than 20 Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers to grow a more diverse cyber workforce.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Amazon announced it will make available to the public – at no charge – the security awareness training it offers its employees. Moreover, it pledges to make available to all Amazon Web Services account holders – again, at no additional cost – a multi-factor authentication device to protect against cybersecurity threats like phishing and password theft.

The collegiate approach to US cybersecurity comes against a backdrop of an extremely ambitious cyber-espionage campaign, linked to Russia, which infiltrated several US government agencies last year.

The affected agencies include the US Department of Treasury and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which oversees telecom policy and is part of the Commerce Department.

The hacking campaign made use of a vulnerability in SolarWinds' Orion platform, which many government agencies and large companies use to monitor and manage their networks.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE