Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Biden's leadership vacuum may hamstring US spectrum strategy

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/21/2021
Comment (0)

A number of top officials in spectrum policy are calling for a more organized and unified approach to the management and allocation of the nation's airwaves.

"Whether it is freeing spectrum, expanding broadband, diversifying networks, securing communications, or leading internationally – we have embraced the idea that no single entity can meet this challenge alone. We need a whole-of-government approach to get this done," argued Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel during an NTIA spectrum event Tuesday.

Rosenworcel said that progress in areas including innovation and coordination would help turn "spectrum scarcity into spectrum abundance."

Rosenworcel made her comments during an NTIA event called "Modernizing US Spectrum Strategy And Infrastructure For 21st Century Global Leadership." The NTIA is a White House agency charged with managing government usage of spectrum. In the early days of the Biden administration, the agency pursued a renewed partnership with the FCC in an explicit attempt to break from the Trump administration's approach to spectrum management. Critics widely complained of disarray among the US government agencies charged with spectrum management during President Trump's four-year tenure.

During Tuesday's NTIA event, a number of policy makers cheered the renewed coordination between the FCC and the NTIA, but argued that the US government in general still needs to create a more cohesive strategy around spectrum allocation and management. A number of officials argued that such coordination is becoming even more important because the overall cache of unused spectrum in the US is shrinking, and the number of industries asking for more spectrum – including the 5G industry and the satellite industry – is growing.

"Spectrum management is not going to get any easier," explained Charles Cooper, an associate administrator in the NTIA's Office of Spectrum Management. Indeed, there are widespread worries in the 5G industry that government officials will pursue spectrum-sharing regimes more extensively.

"We need a national spectrum strategy," concluded Gina Raimondo, Biden's Secretary of Commerce.

"This seems to be an idea that everyone can get behind," agreed Umair Javed, an official in Rosenworcel's office, in discussing the need for a national spectrum strategy.

A strategy without leadership

However, there are growing concerns that the Biden administration is dragging its feet when it comes to installing leadership in the agencies that oversee the nation's spectrum resources.

"Is it a real possibility that there's a 2-1 Republican majority? The further we get in the year, the more that becomes a possibility," explained Chris Lewis, CEO of consumer-advocacy group Public Knowledge, in recent comments to Ars Technica.

The publication noted that, because he has not named a fifth commissioner, Biden's FCC remains deadlocked between two Republicans and two Democrats. Further, Republicans on the commission could conceivably enjoy a majority as soon as January if the president does not pursue confirmation of another FCC commissioner by the end of the year. That's when Rosenworcel – who is Biden's acting FCC chair – may see her term at the agency end.

Others agreed, pointing out that Biden also has not named a permanent head for the NTIA.

"There continues to be significant interest in the [Biden] administration not announcing the nominations of the FCC chair, the third Democratic commissioner, and the head of NTIA, raising fears among progressives about the possibility, which we have noted before, of the Republicans gaining a majority status at the FCC in January. We think this is now a significant possibility," wrote the financial analysts with New Street Research in a recent note to investors.

"We're now down into essentially a month of legislative business in the United States Senate, and getting somebody through in this environment and in this period of time is difficult," former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said recently, according to FierceTelecom. "So I have a level of concern about this."

And that leadership vacuum has been affecting the FCC's business, according to some officials. The FCC "can't really move ahead on anything that is the least bit controversial within the Beltway," Matt Wood, the general counsel of public-interest group Free Press, told Ars Technica.

However, the New Street analysts speculated that Biden is waiting on Congressional approval of his massive infrastructure proposal – which earmarks $65 billion for broadband in the US – before naming permanent leaders to the FCC and the NTIA. After all, he has promised to pursue a return to net neutrality guidelines that would surely anger Republicans.

"We expect that nominations will be forthcoming – we suspect that they will be announced after the infrastructure bill is passed – but we acknowledge that we have heard multiple times that nominations were expected shortly," the New Street analysts wrote.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE