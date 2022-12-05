BAI's Mobilitie buys Signal Point

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company and the leading wireless infrastructure provider in the United States, has closed on an agreement to acquire Signal Point Systems, Inc. ("Signal Point"), a well-established telecommunications infrastructure provider focused on U.S. military bases. The acquisition unites both telecommunication industry leaders under a common ownership structure with a shared mission to accelerate world-class 5G and broadband connectivity for the members of the armed services and their families living and working on base.

Mobilitie enables multi-carrier 5G connectivity for mobile network operators, large enterprises, and municipal and government customers, and is the only company that provides full turnkey solutions, including communications towers, DAS, Small Cells, Wi-Fi, fiber connectivity, edge computing, and private networks utilizing unlicensed and licensed spectrum.

"Signal Point is a natural fit with Mobilitie and fully aligns with our strategy to continue being the leading neutral host provider of outdoor and indoor wireless solutions in the US.," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie. "Combining Signal Point with Mobilitie will allow us to collectively accelerate 5G and fiber-based broadband connectivity to US military personnel across the country. We all owe the great men and women of our military, along with their families, a great deal of gratitude and respect for their service and honor the sacrifices they make to provide the backbone of U.S. and global security. Mobilitie and Signal Point are committed to bringing the benefits of 5G and ubiquitous broadband connectivity to our armed forces throughout the country."

"With our mission of providing wireless and fiber broadband connectivity to U.S. military bases at scale, it was critical for Signal Point to join forces with an industry leader, and we are incredibly pleased to be joining Mobilitie," said Phil Carrow, CEO of Signal Point. "Mobilitie has the national scale, technical resources, and operational support to ensure we deliver not only current 5G connectivity, but also the next generation of wireless connectivity solutions. We look forward to accelerating unparalleled and ubiquitous connectivity across U.S. military bases."

"I'm confident Mobilitie's acquisition of Signal Point will exceed the expectations of the U.S. military, provide world-class 5G connectivity to U.S. military members and their families, and create the foundation for the 'smart' military bases of tomorrow," said Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter (Ret.), Senior Military Advisor to Signal Point.

The acquisition closed on May 11, 2022. Mobilitie will integrate operations and will conduct business as Signal Point on military bases and across Department of Defense facilities.

