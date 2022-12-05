Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

BAI's Mobilitie buys Signal Point

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/12/2022
Comment (0)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company and the leading wireless infrastructure provider in the United States, has closed on an agreement to acquire Signal Point Systems, Inc. ("Signal Point"), a well-established telecommunications infrastructure provider focused on U.S. military bases. The acquisition unites both telecommunication industry leaders under a common ownership structure with a shared mission to accelerate world-class 5G and broadband connectivity for the members of the armed services and their families living and working on base.

Mobilitie enables multi-carrier 5G connectivity for mobile network operators, large enterprises, and municipal and government customers, and is the only company that provides full turnkey solutions, including communications towers, DAS, Small Cells, Wi-Fi, fiber connectivity, edge computing, and private networks utilizing unlicensed and licensed spectrum.

"Signal Point is a natural fit with Mobilitie and fully aligns with our strategy to continue being the leading neutral host provider of outdoor and indoor wireless solutions in the US.," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie. "Combining Signal Point with Mobilitie will allow us to collectively accelerate 5G and fiber-based broadband connectivity to US military personnel across the country. We all owe the great men and women of our military, along with their families, a great deal of gratitude and respect for their service and honor the sacrifices they make to provide the backbone of U.S. and global security. Mobilitie and Signal Point are committed to bringing the benefits of 5G and ubiquitous broadband connectivity to our armed forces throughout the country."

"With our mission of providing wireless and fiber broadband connectivity to U.S. military bases at scale, it was critical for Signal Point to join forces with an industry leader, and we are incredibly pleased to be joining Mobilitie," said Phil Carrow, CEO of Signal Point. "Mobilitie has the national scale, technical resources, and operational support to ensure we deliver not only current 5G connectivity, but also the next generation of wireless connectivity solutions. We look forward to accelerating unparalleled and ubiquitous connectivity across U.S. military bases."

"I'm confident Mobilitie's acquisition of Signal Point will exceed the expectations of the U.S. military, provide world-class 5G connectivity to U.S. military members and their families, and create the foundation for the 'smart' military bases of tomorrow," said Lieutenant General Michael Ferriter (Ret.), Senior Military Advisor to Signal Point.

The acquisition closed on May 11, 2022. Mobilitie will integrate operations and will conduct business as Signal Point on military bases and across Department of Defense facilities.

Mobilitie

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE