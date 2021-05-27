Sign In Register
Security

AT&T wins $306M deal with DHS

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/27/2021
Comment (0)

OAKTON, Va. – AT&T has been awarded 4 Task Orders from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to modernize and transform DHS' telecommunications infrastructure with IP-based networking services. The awards have a combined value of $306 million over 12 years if all options are exercised.

The Task Orders were made under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. The 4 Task Orders are for networking services in support of the department's Headquarters, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Science and Technology Directorate.

Why is this important? The Department of Homeland Security has the extraordinary mission to secure the nation from the many threats we face, with more than 240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response and from cybersecurity analyst to chemical facility inspector. To achieve its mission, DHS requires a technologically advanced communications platform that offers fast connectivity and data transport in a highly secure manner.

DHS is using the EIS contract to procure innovations such as IP-based networking services. The Task Orders awarded to AT&T pave the way for DHS to access a full spectrum of flexible products and services including data networking, voice collaboration, equipment, security and labor. They also provide DHS the option to access FirstNet®, Built with AT&T – the only network built with public safety for public safety – to deliver reliable, always-on priority communications to its first responders and public safety personnel. Via these agreements, DHS will have options for mobility integration using FirstNet to connect beyond wires with wireless edge solutions for primary and failover connectivity.

What is the scope of the network modernization? We will help DHS virtualize its networking capabilities on our platform. We will deliver advanced technologies to DHS such as our IP software-based networking capabilities, SD-WAN, cybersecurity protections that reduce the number of internet connections for improved monitoring and zero-trust networking to help ensure only valid users have network access. These capabilities can help DHS transform and secure its network to meet current and future connectivity demands in the service of its mission.

What is significant about this contract award? DHS seeks to benefit from capabilities it can acquire under the EIS contract, specifically the innovative and advanced communications capabilities AT&T can bring to it. These include the opportunity to benefit from AT&T's highly secure, reliable, networking capabilities in support of the broad and critical mission of public safety users across DHS agencies. With AT&T, DHS can modernize its technology platform in the service of its mission to safeguard the America people, our homeland and our values.

Stacy Schwartz, Vice President, FirstNet and Public Safety, AT&T:

"We're honored DHS selected us to modernize its communications capabilities with an IP-based infrastructure. We expect the networking transformation to power the many missions of DHS agencies into the future."

When does the work begin? We are working with DHS today on prioritizing, organizing, and transforming their networking environment to meet their mission.

AT&T

