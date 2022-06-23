Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile tout Z-axis support for 911

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/23/2022
Comment (0)

The nation's biggest wireless network operators told the FCC earlier this month that they are successfully securing Z-axis location data for 911 calls. That's critical because the information can be combined with existing X- and Y-axis data in order to let emergency responders know exactly which floor a 911 caller in a skyscraper is located, instead of requiring first responders to search the entire building.

"In sum, the nationwide wireless providers, in conjunction with Apple and Google, today are delivering accurate and timely Z-axis information with wireless 911 calls so that public safety professionals can invest in and leverage vertical location information to improve public safety outcomes," the CTIA – a trade association that represents the nation's big wireless network operators – wrote in a report to the FCC.

The association said it conducted thousands of test 911 calls this spring across more than 50 multi-story buildings that varied in height, construction materials (such as glass, brick and stone), and use (including commercial and residential). CTIA said the tests showed that the operators are successfully locating at least 80% of 911 calls within three meters vertically, per FCC requirements outlined in 2019.

The association reported the tests relied on Google's Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) that was introduced in 2018, and Apple's Hybridized Emergency Location (HELO) that was also introduced in 2018. The two companies provide the underlying software for the vast majority of smartphones in the US market. The companies have variously explained that their location technologies rely on data ranging from cell tower location information to on-device data sources like GPS and Wi-Fi access points.

To the Z-axis, and beyond

To be clear, obtaining such Z-axis location data for 911 calls is just one step in the process. In order to deliver that information to emergency responders like police and firefighters, 911 call centers must ensure their systems are able to receive Z-axis location data, and then they must accurately deliver that data to on-site personnel.

Such data is critical, according to officials from the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), an independent agency within the US Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) that oversees a network specifically dedicated to US emergency responders and the public safety community. FirstNet runs its service through AT&T's network.

"Imagine a call for disturbance from inside a multistory building, and two officers respond to the scene," FirstNet's Jeff Bratcher wrote last year. "The officer who arrives first enters the building and reports shots fired. The arriving second officer and dispatch both track the location of the first officer, without voice prompts, to the fourth floor. The second officer goes immediately to the scene for backup."

The agency said it launched Z-axis location data across more than 100 major US metropolitan areas for its users last year, using the barometric sensor built into most smartphones.

It's also worth noting that Z-axis location data is just one element of many in the broad scope of 911. For example, AT&T announced this month that it will now route 911 calls to emergency call centers based on phone GPS data rather than cell tower data.

Separately, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed a plan earlier this year to use spectrum auction proceeds to pay for a digital upgrade to the nation's 911 services.

She said such "next-generation" 911 systems could support text, data and video communications alongside voice calls. "For those who call 911, it will mean the opportunity to offer real-time video of the emergency. It will mean the ability to provide first responders with instantaneous pictures. It will mean the ability to transmit a patient's medical records right to 911 dispatchers. For those who take calls in an emergency, all of this data can expedite and inform public safety efforts, and dramatically improve emergency response," according to the FCC.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Traffic Visibility: The Fast Path to SASE Success
NEW Infographic! Get the key service provider findings from our 2H 2020 Threat Report
Whitepaper: Learn how to detect and intelligently orchestrate mitigations for all types of DDoS attacks!
Security for the Telco Cloud
The Future of Deep Packet Inspection: Top Challenges Facing Telecom, Networking & Security Solution Vendors
E2E Autonomic Security Management and Control for 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE