AT&T expands its SD-WAN offering with Cisco

DALLAS – AT&T has expanded its AT&T SD-WAN solutions with a new service offering based on Cisco Secure SD-WAN technology. Available to customers around the world, the new service includes natively integrated security capabilities to provide threat protection that is consistently maintained across branch offices and clouds, without compromising performance.

The SD-WAN offering is powered by Cisco's ISR and ASR routers and Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) and managed through a single cloud-based dashboard. Integrated security features include an application-aware enterprise firewall, intrusion prevention, URL filtering and advanced malware protection.

"Successful network and digital transformation requires effective security management," said Mo Katibeh, Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business. "AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco combines connectivity, SD-WAN and security, which allows businesses to expand and scale without worrying about the security of their branch locations."

AT&T Managed Services will collaborate with AT&T Cybersecurity to support and manage the new service using Cisco's vManage controller, which reduces complexity through a single management interface for both the network and security.

"As customers move their workloads to multiple clouds, they require fast, highly secure access to applications hosted anywhere, whether applications are hosted in the datacenter, public cloud or a private SaaS platform," said Ravi Chandrasekaran, Senior Vice President, Intent-Based Networking Group, Cisco. "The new AT&T managed service based on Cisco Secure SD-WAN addresses this by providing businesses with the application optimization, integrated security and consistent intent-based networking policies for their hybrid, multicloud environments."

AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco provides the full range of SD-WAN functionality, including intelligent dynamic routing, optimized cloud connectivity and visibility into applications and performance. This level of control allows for optimal application performance, flexible deployment options and improved total cost of ownership.

AT&T can simplify the migration to SD-WAN by combining SD-WAN with AT&T WAN options, including AT&T Virtual Private Network MPLS service, Dedicated or Shared Internet or LTE – all of which are under the umbrella of AT&T management.

Enterprises often turn to managed service providers to reduce the burden of provisioning, managing and troubleshooting services. Managed SD-WAN can help to lower costs, offer highly secure and direct access to private or public clouds, support multiple types of connectivity and improve control.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)