AT&T exec to chair committee on cyber threats

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) today announced the launch of its Critical Infrastructure Subcommittee, which will assess current and future cyber threats to privately owned critical infrastructure across the defense industrial base and finance, telecommunications, and energy and electric sectors. Under the auspices of INSA's Cyber Council, the new Subcommittee will identify and address obstacles to greater public-private collaboration and serve as a forum for government and industry experts to share perspectives, develop new insights, better account for risk, build resiliency, and promote best practices.

"It's critical that government agencies and critical infrastructure operators improve their cybersecurity cooperation and share information on cyber threats more effectively," said INSA Vice President for Policy Larry Hanauer. "INSA's new Subcommittee will examine ways in which public-private collaboration can help secure networks in critical infrastructure sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and the defense industrial base."

Meeting quarterly, Subcommittee members will promote strategies to mitigate cyber threats to critical infrastructure operations and will identify areas for greater public-private collaboration through Sector Coordinating Councils (SCCs) and Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs). Initial focus areas may include threat assessments of cyber threats to critical infrastructure sectors and steps needed to secure critical infrastructure supply chains.

Chris Boyer, Vice President for Global Security and Technology Policy at AT&T, will be the Subcommittee's chair. The two vice chairs will be Rich Johanning, Vice President for Mission Engineering at Amentum, and Sydney Jones, Lead of the Global Information Security External Engagement Team at CME Group.

Any INSA member in good standing may participate in the Subcommittee.

