AT&T, Akamai extend deal through 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and AT&T are extending their business relationship through 2023. This renewed agreement continues to give AT&T business customers around the world access to Akamai services as part of AT&T's comprehensive portfolio of cloud and network services.

This is the second renewal of work between Akamai and AT&T. They began working together in 2012, and extended the relationship in 2017. During that time, AT&T has become the largest global provider of Akamai's security solutions, which include its Enterprise Application Access (EAA) and Enterprise Threat Protector products, providing secure, controlled access to apps for remote workers, and secure web gateways, respectively.

Both companies will continue to help enhance the security, performance and scale of customers' digital businesses across a host of industries, including retail, finance, entertainment, manufacturing and the public sector among others.

"The ability to conduct business online is more important than ever, and the ability to do so demands reliable business solutions with scale and performance," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Product and Platform Officer at AT&T Business. "AT&T's network and comprehensive portfolio of business solutions combined with Akamai's edge platform deliver the capabilities to meet the extraordinary demands of today's unique environment."

"Akamai's renewed agreement with AT&T underscores the strong and productive relationship that our two organizations have fostered and the benefits it brings to customers," said Tom Leighton, CEO and co-founder, Akamai. "Over the years, we've helped businesses around the world realize the advantages that come with Akamai's edge delivery capabilities being deployed deep into AT&T's IP network combined with its host of business solutions that cover a range of industries where online performance, security and reliability are critical."

Akamai