Aryaka scoops up SASE provider Secucloud

SASE supplier Aryaka unveils its first security acquisition today, bringing Germany-based Secucloud into the fold. Financial terms were not been disclosed, but Aryaka said Secucloud officially became a fully-owned subsidiary of Aryaka as of late April.

Secucloud provides Aryaka with a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that includes a cloud-based firewall-as-a-service, DNS security and secure web gateway with advanced threat protection capabilities. "Like Aryaka, Secucloud has been designed from the ground up to deliver a Cloud-First architecture with everything delivered as-a-service," Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud, said in a statement.

Shashi Kiran, CMO for Aryaka, says customer demand for security services is increasing – Aryaka has between 700-800 customers. In addition to the security services the company will provide, Kiran says part of the appeal of Secucloud is that its platform will be easy to integrate with Aryaka's global points of presence, and it will be the fourth significant geographic presence for Aryaka, adding to its presence in California, India and the UK. Aryaka will also bring on Secucloud's team of 30 employees.

"The customers and capabilities they bring are completely non-overlapping with what we do at Aryaka today," says Kiran. "The integrated solution, when we have it as a managed SASE offering, is going to be complementary to what we do with other vendors where we have a managed services relationship with them."

Aryaka's SASE services are also integrated with several third-party security partners, including Check Point software, Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler. The SASE supplier says it plans to launch new SASE products as a result of the Secucloud acquisition later this year.

By adding Secucloud into the mix, Aryaka can better provide customers, especially smaller businesses, with a "one-stop-shop" for security and networking services, says Mauricio Sanchez, research director for Dell'Oro Group. This acquisition also puts Aryaka on more equal footing with other SASE providers such as Cato Networks and Versa Networks, he adds.

"I think [Aryaka] is really looking at this [acquisition] as a technology play to be able to incorporate those key elements that they were lacking in their native portfolio, to be able to add them to their portfolio and approach that small to medium enterprise slice of the market," explains Sanchez. "Over time we'll see if they can expand to upstream where the more long-standing security players currently reside."

Aryaka's 2021 State of the WAN report revealed that 29% of enterprises are already deploying what they consider to be a SASE architecture, and an additional 56% plan to deploy a SASE architecture in the next 12-24 months.

The SASE market is predicted to grow from $4.5 billion in 2021 to $10.9 billion in 2024, a 42% CAGR, according to Gartner.

