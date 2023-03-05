Arelion on thwarting SMS fraud





Fabio Bottan, senior messaging specialist for Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier), joins the podcast to discuss SMS text security. Bottan explains how fraudsters leveraged the public's interest in COVID-19 pandemic-related information to deliver security threats via SMS. He also shares security trends discussed at this year's RSA event such as how AI is being used by hackers.

Here are a few topics covered:

Background on Bottan's role at Arelion (01:31)

Current use of different messaging services such as application to person (A2P) messaging and SMS text (01:54)

Security trends discussed at the RSA conference (04:51)

How AI is being used by hackers (05:28)

How SMS fraudsters leveraged the COVID-19 pandemic to launch security threats (07:49)

Why consumers are becoming more wary of two-factor authentication (11:05)

How to address SMS security threats (20:38)

Fraud on Twitter around SMS (21:36)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading